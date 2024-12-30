How can I get tickets for Inauguration Day 2025? Are they free? Deadlines coming in January

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is set to begin distributing tickets in early January for President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Tickets to the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol are free to the public and distributed through members of Congress. The tickets will be released to Congress members' offices starting in early January, the JCCIC said in a Dec. 23 press release.

More than 220,000 tickets are set to be distributed, according to the JCCIC.

Several Republican lawmakers saw an influx of ticket requests for Trump's first inauguration in 2017, with the number of requests taking off as early as the election in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Congress members have set deadlines on when constituents can request a ticket, and with less than a month from Inauguration Day, they are quickly approaching.

RSVP? Democrats are split on snubbing or showing up for Donald Trump's inauguration

Some lawmakers still taking requests for Inauguration tickets with early January deadlines

Tickets to watch Trump's and Vice President-elect JD Vance's swearing-in from designated areas are distributed through members of Congress.

Multiple congressional offices have noted that they will not know how many ticket they have to give out until they are distributed.

Some representatives and senators have already stopped taking requests for tickets. But others have deadlines coming up in early January. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez of New York have set Jan. 1 deadlines for ticket requests. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is accepting requests until Jan. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many lawmakers receive more requests than tickets, meaning not everyone who wants one will get the chance to attend. Each member determines their own procedure for ticket requests and distribution, so those interested in attending should find their local senators and representatives to learn about whether tickets are still available for request.

When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day is set for Jan. 20, 2025.

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Kinsey Crowley is a trending news reporter at USA TODAY. Reach her at kcrowley@gannett.com, and follow her on X and TikTok @kinseycrowley.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get Inauguration Day tickets 2025: Deadlines to request coming