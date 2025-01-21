Tie down your bins before Storm Eowyn, warns Met Office

A yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place by the forecaster - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

People have been warned to tie down their wheelie bins before a “weather bomb” that is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings later this week, with a yellow warning for wind having been issued by the Met Office.

Storm Eowyn, which was officially named on Tuesday, could also bring a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The first half of the week will be “benign” with grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain for much of the country before the arrival of more unsettled conditions from Thursday, the forecaster said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A “weather bomb” happens when central pressure inside of a larger low pressure system falls at a rapid rate over 24 hours, creating violent winds that are strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, according to the Met Office.

The yellow wind warning will be in place from midnight on Friday to midday on Saturday and cover the whole of Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland, including Glasgow.

Very strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds will see gusts reach 50 to 60mph inland and 70 to 80mph along coastal areas.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across Northern Ireland and northern & western Scotland



Friday 00:00 – Saturday 12:00



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WorzdkKPGf — Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2025

Chris Almond, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “A very deep area of low pressure will bring a very unsettled – potentially disruptive – spell of weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Winds will begin to strengthen on Thursday night with the peak gusts forecast through Friday in Northern Ireland and western Scotland. The wind will also be accompanied by heavy rain bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

“We have issued a yellow weather warning for wind and with several days before the impactful weather, the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings.”

Low pressure follows cold snap in US

The change to conditions has been caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK following a recent cold spell over North America, the forecaster added.

An initial front will bring heavy rain eastwards on Thursday – with 20 to 30mm of rainfall expected across North Wales and north-west England – while some snow is possible over the Scottish mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “weather bomb” will develop while still over the Atlantic on Thursday and will be “a mature feature” when it arrives on Friday, Mr Almond said.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside the home, such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power outages.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and windy conditions once the previous system has weakened on Sunday.