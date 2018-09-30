Tied division leaders all take leads in Game 162

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) claps after he scored during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The NL West and NL Central were on track for tiebreaker games when the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers all took leads in Game 162.

Any tiebreakers would be one-game matchups Monday and would be played at Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium. If there are two games, the winners would get the division title and the losers would meet in the NL wild-card game Tuesday.

The Dodgers and Rockies were both at 90-71 entering Sunday, while the Cubs and Brewers were deadlocked at 94-67.

Los Angeles led 14-0 at San Francisco in the eighth inning. Justin Turner, Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Brian Dozier all had big hits.

Colorado was ahead 9-0 at home against Washington in the eighth on two home runs by Nolan Arenado. The Nationals scratched ace Max Scherzer in a game with no meaning for them and started rookie Erick Fedde.

Milwaukee held a 4-0 lead against visiting Detroit in the seventh on Jesus Aguilar's home run and RBI single.

The Cubs were up 8-4 at home against St. Louis in the sixth. Anthony Rizzo had three hits for Chicago.

The NL West winner advances to a best-of-five Division Series against Atlanta starting Thursday, and the NL Central winner moves on to a Division Series against the winner of Tuesday's wild card game.

___

