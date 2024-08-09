TIFF 2024 to Spotlight TV Shows From Alfonso Cuarón, Thomas Vinterberg and Janicza Bravo

New episodic series from Alfonso Cuarón, Thomas Vinterberg, Joe Wright and Janicza Bravo will screen in the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival’s Primetime program, TIFF organizers announced Friday.

Cuarón will be at the festival with his Apple TV+ psychological thriller series “Disclaimer,” starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline; Vinterberg with “Families Like Ours,” a six-episode series set in a future when Denmark must be evacuated because of rising sea level; Wright with “M: Son of the Century,” a limited series about the rise of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini; and “Zola” director Bravo with “The Listeners,” starring Rebecca Hall.

Other projects in Primetime include “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” director Tomas Alfredson’s “Faithless,” an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical 2000 film written by Ingmar Bergman and directed by Liv Ullman; Australian director Dylan River’s “Thou Shalt Not Steal”; and two projects from Canadian filmmakers, Courtney Montour and Tanya Talaga’s “The Knowing” and Mike Downie’s “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.”

TIFF also announced Short Cuts, its short film program. The selection will consist of 48 shorts from 23 countries organized into seven programs. Actresses Dakota Johnson and Maika Monroe will make their directorial debuts in the section with “Loser Baby” and “The Yellow,” respectively. The section also includes “Maybe Elephants” from Oscar-winning Norwegian/Canadian director Torill Kove and “Sauna Day” from Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash, whose “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” was Estonia’s entry in last year’s Oscar race for Best International Feature Film.

The Short Cuts jury will consist of filmmaker Luis De Filippis, CBC Development Manager for Drama and Comedy Micah Kernan and documentary programmer Shane Smith.

The announcement was the last of eight in the festival’s two “TIFF Takeover” weeks. Additional programs will be announced in coming weeks, with the full schedule due to be unveiled Tuesday.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will take place from Sept. 5-15.

PRIMETIME

“Disclaimer,” Alfonso Cuarón | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

“Faithless,” Tomas Alfredson, Sara Johnsen | Sweden

World Premiere

“Families Like Ours,” Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark/France/Sweden/Czech

Republic/Belgium/Norway/Germany

North American Premiere

“M. Son of the Century,” Joe Wright | Italy/France

(TBC)

“The Knowing,” Courtney Montour, Tanya Talaga | Canada

World Premiere

“The Listeners,” Janicza Bravo, Jordan Tannahill | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,” Mike Downie | Canada

World Premiere

“Thou Shalt Not Steal,” Dylan River | Australia

World Premiere

SHORT CUTS

Short Cuts Programme 1

“Deck 5B,” Malin Ingrid Johansson

“Silent Panorama,” Nicolas Piret

“Fantas,” Halima Elkhatabi

“Amarela,” André Hayato Saito

“Maybe Elephants,” Torill Kove

“Sauna Day,” Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash

“welima’q,” shalan joudry

“Julian and the Wind,” Connor Jessup

Short Cuts Programme 2

“Percebes,” Alexandra Ramires, Laura Gonçalves

“F— Me,” Anette Sidor

“One Day This Kid,” Alexander Farah

“Every Other Weekend,” Mick Robertson, Margaret Rose

“Mercenaire,” Pier-Philippe Chevigny

“perfectly a strangeness,” Alison McAlpine

“The Yellow,” Maika Monroe, Simone Faoro

Short Cuts Programme 3

“Serve the Country,” Fabián Velasco, Miloš Mitrović

“Who Loves the Sun,” Arshia Shakiba

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” Nebojša Slijepčević

“Inkwo for When the Starving Return,” Amanda Strong

“Masterpiece Mommy,” Dorothy Sing Zhang

“Loser Baby,” Dakota Johnson

Short Cuts Programme 4

“A Son & a Father,” Andrés Ramírez Pulido

“On a Sunday at Eleven,” Alicia K. Harris

“Are You Scared To Be Yourself Because You Think That You Might Fail?” Bec Pecaut

“On The Way,” Samir Karahoda

“Out for Ice Cream,” Rachel Samson

“The Best,” Ian Bawa

“Wrecked a Bunch of Cars, Had a Good Time,” James P. Gannon, Matt Ferrin

Short Cuts Programme 5

“Solemates,” James Rathbone, Mike Feswick

“Quota,” Job Roggeveen, Joris Oprins, Marieke Blaauw

“Vox Humana,” Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan

“The Wolf,” Theodore Ushev

“Aïda Neither,” Elisa Gilmour

“Alazar,” Beza Hailu Lemma

Short Cuts Programme 6

“The Cost of Hugging,” Louis Bhose

“Marion,” Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine

“La Voix des Sirènes,”Gianluigi Toccafondo

“After Sunday,” Omolola Ajao

“Anotc ota ickwaparin akosiin,” Catherine Boivin

“Before They Joined Us,” Arshile Khanjian Egoyan

“Tenderness,” Helen Lee

Strange Cuts Programme

“Gender Reveal,” Mo Matton

“The Sunset Special 2,” Nicolas Gebbe

“The Beguiling,” ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby

“Don’t F*ck With Ba,” Sally Tran

“Stomach Bug,” Matty Crawford

“Never Have I Ever,” Joyce A. Nashawati

Screening prior to the Centrepiece selection

“When the Light Breaks: O,” Rúnar Rúnarsson

