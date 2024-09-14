TIFF 2024 'Viktor': Russia's war on Ukraine from the perspective of a Deaf man wanting to defend his country

"It's a bit of a testament to how embracing our own differences can really unlock profound fulfillment and purpose," filmmaker Olivier Sarbil said

Elisabetta Bianchini
·5 min read
Viktor (Courtesy of TIFF)
Filmmaker and veteran war photographer Olivier Sarbil gave us one of the most uniquely impactful films at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with Viktor. With Darren Aronofsky among the film's producers, the documentary is set amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the focus on the life of a Deaf Ukrainian man who has a desire to help defend his country.

"More than 10 years ago I was wounded during the war in Libya and I lost half of my hearing on my right side, and I think it really reshaped the way I understand the world," Sarbil told Yahoo Canada. "Especially my perception of sound."

"This is actually the perspective that really drove me to explore the world of a Deaf man, with the backdrop of the world. ... I was trying to find a character from the Deaf community in Ukraine, and I found Viktor via Facebook, and then I went to meet him. I know, as a filmmaker, it doesn't take a lot of time when you meet someone and your instinct, your gut is telling you, 'That's the guy.' He has so much charisma. He's amazing. ... Of course, the communication was not easy, but I treated Viktor's deafness the same way I usually do when I work with people in foreign languages."

As Sarbil explained, using visual aids, Google Translate, Viktor Korotovskyi's ability to read lips, learning basic sign language and having a Ukrainian field producer, there was an "organic" connection and trust built to tell Korotovskyi's story, amid Russia's attack.

The black-and-white cinematography, paired with sounds meant to mimic how Korotovskyi's hears the world, creates a powerful experience for the film's audience.

"The visual grammar of the film, the visual language of the film, the soundscape even, were not thought beforehand. I didn't plan it," Sarbil said. "So it really evolved naturally, as I was getting to know Viktor better, really when our relationship deepened."

"When it came to the black-and-white, for example, ... Viktor loves it. He takes a lot of pictures in black-and-white, and it's interesting, he believes that the black-and-white somehow bring out a greater sense of fairness and balance in the world. And this is really the reason why I chose the black-and-white, to reflect the way Viktor sees and experiences life."

As Sarbil highlighted, what was of the highest importance was ensuring the film was consistently connected to Korotovskyi's point of view. That included his desire to join the Ukrainian forces.

"The key element of the film is to stay on Viktor, always. When it came to his really deep desire to join the military, it's an element that came in a very organic and natural way in the narrative," Sarbil said.

"Viktor was raised with stories of wars by his father. ... When the war starts, it is an immense frustration for Viktor, not being able to join the fight to defend his homeland, his nation. And all the time I was with him, he was really desperate to be able to join the military and to find a purpose in this war."

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Olivier Sarbil and Viktor Korotovskyi attend the premiere of
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Olivier Sarbil and Viktor Korotovskyi attend the premiere of "Viktor" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In terms of being able to have access to Korotovskyi and filming in Ukraine, there was "constant stress" for the filmmaker and his crew, as circumstances were constantly changing.

"When it comes to war, obviously access is the most difficult part," Sarbil said. "When you go to Ukraine you need to get accreditation for the Ministry of Defence, but then it's very hard, you cannot plan, really."

"Maybe today you have a curfew, maybe you have a checkpoint, maybe today you cannot move. Maybe I can meet Viktor for one hour today, the next two days I cannot be with him, and you have to operate with constant stress. It's an extremely hostile environment, so it's extremely challenging to operate in war, and especially in Ukraine. But the people that we met, the soldiers, everyone was remarkable. .... So much bravery. They helped us on the ground. So it went very well."

One of the most emotional moments in Viktor comes near the end of the film where we see Korotovskyi speaking to a soldier who lost his hearing.

"I know how hard it is for you to lose your hearing in an instant and find oneself in complete silence," Korotovskyi tells him. "But deafness is not the end of you. It is the beginning."

"It was pretty emotional," Sarbil recalled. "We actually met that soldier not too long before we had the shoot, and is was the Deaf community that actually put us in touch with him and Viktor was really willing to meet him, and to help him."

"I didn't know what Viktor was going to tell him, really. And so it became very natural, very organic."

For anyone who watches Viktor, Sarbil hopes the film will raise awareness for the Deaf community, specifically at a time of war, which is often overlooked.

"I think it's a bit of a testament to how embracing our own differences can really unlock profound fulfillment and purpose," Sarbil said.

