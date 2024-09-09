TIFF Competition Title ‘Blue Road – The Edna O’Brien Story’ Among Titles Picked Up By Non-Fiction Specialist Indox

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Brawley’s specialist non-fiction agency Indox has snapped up a trio of 2024 festival breakouts, including the TIFF competition title Blue Road – The Edna O’Brien Story by Sinead O’Shea (Pray For Our Sinners).

Blue Road is produced by Ellie Emptage (Nothing Compares, Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist) and debuted as part of TIFF Docs. The pic is described as a deeply personal and captivating portrayal of Edna O’Brien, one of Ireland’s literary giants.

“I have loved working with Luke in the past and am excited to work with him again via Indox,” O’Shea said. “The world of film festivals can seem overwhelming but he is a smart and kind collaborator.”

Brawley has also added Locarno competition title Invention and Tribeca flick They’re Here to his slate. Invention is a project co-created by director Courtney Stephens (The American Sector) and Callie Hernandez (La La Land, Alien: Covenant). The film is based on a fictionalized narrative that follows a meta-version of Hernandez, who receives a mysterious medical device following the death of her father. This discovery propels her into an exploration of the notion of conspiracy while re-assessing her relationship with her father, and navigating the complexities of grieving a complicated parent. The film won the Best Performance Award at Locarno last month while Pacho Velez (Searchers, The Reagan Show).

They’re Here delves into the lives of New Yorkers using a hybrid mix of classic documentary style and fantastical sci-fi elements. The film explores the world of UFO enthusiasts and the profound impact of so-called encounters.

“These three films showcase the full range of non-fiction and its evolving form,” Brawley said. “Each project highlights the talent and quality of work being created, offering a distinct perspective on the world and we’re excited to bring them to international festivals.”

Brawley — a former Dogwoof exec — launched Indox earlier this year. The outfit provides international festival management for non-fiction projects.

