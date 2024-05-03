Tiffany Haddish had a crush on Henry Cavill until she met him

The Girls Trip actress revealed during an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she has sworn off of dating celebrities, even ones she thinks are "so hot". She cited the Man of Steel star as an example, claiming her crush on him disappeared after meeting him in person. "All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No,'" she explained. "I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward.