Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Ex Common's Relationship with Jennifer Hudson: 'I Hope They're Having Fun'

"I love Jennifer," said Haddish, whose new book 'I Curse You with Joy' is out now

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Mike Coppola/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic From L: Tiffany Haddish; Common; Jennifer Hudson

Tiffany Haddish is all support when it comes to ex Common's relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

Amid the release of her new book I Curse You with Joy, the actress and comedian appeared

on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast's Wednesday, May 8 episode, where she briefly touched on their newly unveiled romance.

"I love Jennifer,” Haddish, 44, told Hoda Kotb. “I hope they’re having fun. Girl, please.”

She also said that while "there's a lot of common men" in her new essay collection, out now, the Common himself is "not in" it.

Lester Cohen/Getty Common and Tiffany Haddish in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2020

Haddish first met Common, 52, when they co-starred in the movie The Kitchen in 2019 — but their relationship was platonic at first.

"The only celebrity I've entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, 'Okay, let's do something,' " the Girls Trip star told PEOPLE in April. "That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017."

According to Haddish, the duo had quietly gone their separate ways as of August 2021. "It wasn't mutual," she told The Washington Post of their breakup months later. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' "

Expanding further on Kotb's podcast about how their relationship ended, Haddish said, "It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?’"

"And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like," she told the Today show co-anchor, 59.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Common and Jennifer Hudson in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Common and Hudson, who costar in the upcoming action-thriller Breathe, first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they were reportedly seen together in Philadelphia and Chicago.

While the actress-singer shut down romance speculation that September, dating rumors resurfaced in February 2023 when the castmates were spotted leaving Nobu together in Malibu, California.

This past January, Hudson, 42, and Common further fueled relationship speculation as they sat courtside at an L.A. Clippers game. Later that month, the rapper and actor appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and officially confirmed their relationship.

"I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," Common said, without mentioning the EGOT winner by name. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

He added at the time, "This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

