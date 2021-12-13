Tiger-Cats suffer heartbreaking overtime loss to Bombers in home Grey Cup

·4 min read

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had their hearts broken at home.

After forcing overtime in a see-saw game, the Ticats were beaten 33-25 in overtime before a Tim Hortons Field record crowd of 26,324 on a windy night.

Hamilton lost a quarterback, fought back and then fought back again. To no avail.

Hamilton coach Orlondo Steinauer said "for once" he was lost for words in the aftermath as he met with his team in the locker-room.

"We all just kind of sat there, to be honest with you," he said. "I sat on the floor and just kind of waited until every last person that was part of this organization trickled in. And I just told them that the only way these things heal is with time. And you can't speed time up, you can't slow it down.

"There's no words that you can give them, except for that I was especially proud of them. I told them all, each individually, that I loved them. And that's from the heart. Everybody was hugging everybody. Just extreme disappointment."

After losing starting quarterback Dane Evans to injury in the second quarter, the Ticats clawed their way back with Jeremiah Masoli pulling the strings. Hamilton led 10-7 at the half and 19-10 after three quarters.

When Winnipeg — with a heavy wind behind its back — rallied with a 15-point fourth quarter to take a 25-22 lead, Hamilton drove down the field and forced overtime on a last-ditch Michael Domagala field goal that tied it at 25-25 with six seconds remaining.

The Bombers answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion for a 33-25 lead in overtime. Hamilton's hopes died with an interception that bounced off two Bombers and into the hands of Kyrie Wilson.

"We did a great job of moving it against the wind to give ourselves an opportunity to win," said Steinauer. "Obviously there's some plays defensively where we could have maybe held them to a field goal on the one they scored a touchdown. But that's football. I wouldn't change anything but the score if I could."

"The whole team battled. We had a chance to win. We just didn't get it done," he added.

Winnipeg also beat Hamilton 33-12 win in the 2019 championship game in Calgary.

Evans left with 7:10 remaining in the second quarter Sunday after going down under two Blue Bombers. He had narrowly escaped Willie Jefferson earlier on the play with the Winnipeg defensive end penalized for his hand connecting with the quarterback's head.

Evans, rubbing his neck, was able to walk off gingerly after receiving treatment. He completed four of nine passes for 24 yards and one interception.

An ineffective Masoli had given way to Evans in the second quarter of the Eastern final in Toronto. Evans completed all 16 passes he attempted in leading the Ticats to a 27-19 win over the Argonauts.

That secured Evans the Grey Cup start.

This time it was Masoli who triggered a comeback, with Hamilton leading 10-7 at the half. Masoli was good on 20-of-25 passes for185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"The messaging is still the same. We said from the beginning that it was going to take both of them," Steinauer said of his two quarterbacks.

"(I'm) super proud of Jeremiah," he added. "He had to deal with a lot mentally and physically. I feel terrible for Dane. He wanted more than anything to go out there and put his best foot forward and it didn't happen."

Steinauer did not provide an update on Evans, who returned to the sidelines to watch the game.

The Tiger-Cats last won the cup in 1999, when they beat Calgary 32-21 in Vancouver — avenging a 26-24 championship game loss to the Stamps the previous year in Winnipeg.

Hamilton subsequently lost in the 2013, '14 and '19 finals. The Ticats are now 8-14 in Grey Cups.

Hamilton had been 16-2 at Tim Hortons Field from 2019-2021 including playoffs. Winnipeg had last won there in 2017.

It marked the first Grey Cup game in Hamilton since 1996 when Toronto downed Edmonton 43-37 in the snow at Ivor Wynne Stadium.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Plunging freezing levels bring snow creeping toward the coasts in B.C.

    Freezing levels will take a dive to 200 metres Monday night, and stay low through the rest of the week.

  • Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” event organizers said Sunday. The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel" to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday's concert. “The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events," t

  • Ronaldo gives Man United 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich

    NORWICH, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the English Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich on Saturday. The Portugal international converted a penalty in the 75th minute to give Ralf Rangnick a second straight victory since taking over as interim manager. United's unbeaten run extended to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking. Norwich pressured United for much of the second half but

  • UK warns of 'severe cost' if Russia invades Ukraine after G7 meeting

    The UK warned Russia that any "incursion into Ukraine that would carry a severe cost" after G7 foreign ministers met in Liverpool. View on euronews

  • St. FX adopts new online platform for reporting sexual violence on campus

    Students and staff at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., will now have more ways to report on-campus sexual violence. They will soon be able to access a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week online reporting and information platform called REES (Respect, Educate, Empower Survivors), designed by a Canadian tech company called REES Technology Group Inc. "If you're trying to access some kind of support on campus, instead of going up to a stranger's office and telling your story, saying what hap

  • Nearly 80,000 remain without power after high winds pound southern Ontario

    Nearly 80,000 Ontarians remain without power on Sunday evening after high winds brought down trees and power lines across the southern part of the province on Saturday night. Ontario utility Hydro One said crews are still working to restore power after Saturday's wind storm left about 490,000 customers in the dark. "Our crews are in position and responding to significant power outages caused by Ontario's worst storm in recent years," said David Lebeter, Hydro One's chief operating officer. "With

  • Spectators line road to watch Blue Origin launch

    Dozens of people watched the launch of a Blue Origin space capsule from a rural Texas road, miles from the launch site. (Dec. 11)

  • Hungarian court orders extradition of Toronto man wanted in Hamilton homicide

    A Hungarian court has ordered the extradition of a man police said fled Canada following a February homicide in Stoney Creek. In a statement shared Saturday, the Metropolitan Court of Budapest said it has ordered Oliver Karafa be extradited but in a follow up email, it said the Slovakian-Canadian has appealed its order. Karafa, 28, is wanted on an international arrest warrant by the courts in Ontario, Hungarian officials stated in the release. He faces charges for murder and attempted murder and

  • New Brunswick reporting 112 additional cases of COVID-19

    New Brunswick is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19, and 96 recoveries, as the pace of infections appears to be slowing from earlier in the week. Public Health reported the active number of cases Sunday at 1,019, a rise of just 16 people since Saturday, with 14 people in intensive care and another 25 in hospital. Of those in hospital, 22 are over the age of 60 and six people are on a ventilator. Public Health says eight of the 39 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and

  • Remember when the Metrodome's roof collapsed 5X before it was taken down?

    On Dec. 12, 2010, the Metrodome stadium's roof collapsed due to an extreme snowstorm.

  • Fauci on whether vaccine mandates could include boosters

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. pandemic response, speaks with Rosemary Barton on the pandemic, coronavirus variants and booster shots.

  • Accurate COVID-19 data demanded in East Europe

    Public health professionals and journalists in Hungary and other countries in central and Eastern Europe have demanded greater transparency and more detailed data on the COVID-19 pandemic since some of the first outbreaks last year

  • How Saskatchewan is serving kindness through food-giving initiatives

    CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories explores the hidden gems across Saskatchewan. We all know that Christmas is a time to give, but shouldn't that be the case year-round? We at CBC Saskatchewan think so. So do countless people across the province who have devoted their time to giving food to those in need. For this special edition of CBC's Land of Living Stories, we're shining a light on community food initiatives and those who give back. It's all in support of our Make The Sea

  • Dozens feared dead as tornadoes strike Kentucky

    Kentucky's governor Andy Beshear said at least 70 may have died in the state and the toll was climbing after tornadoes and severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Dec. 11)

  • Water in Burnside deemed safe after possibility of high chlorine levels

    Halifax Water has determined its drinking water in the Burnside area of Dartmouth is safe after it reported potentially high levels of chlorine early Sunday. The water utility said in a release issued overnight that it "experienced an issue" with its water treatment plant in Burnside that could temporarily cause the higher levels. The utility said a few hundred customers in the area were advised to run cold water from their taps if they smelled a strong odour of chlorine. Shortly after 9 a.m., a

  • News bulletin 2021/12/12 23:21

    News bulletin 2021/12/12 23:21View on euronews

  • Bayern's Joshua Kimmich to get COVID vaccine after infection

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told German TV on Sunday that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus after his earlier reluctance brought him to the forefront of Germany's debate on vaccine hesitancy. Kimmich's decision comes after he tested positive for the virus last month. He said he lost his senses of smell and taste for a time while he was ill and won't play until next month because of water deposits in his lungs following the infection. “Broadly, it was just d

  • 9-year-old boy reported missing in Moncton found safe

    A nine-year-old boy who went missing around 1 a.m. Saturday from the Delta hotel in Moncton has been located, according to the RCMP. The boy was found "safe and sound" the RCMP wrote in a tweet just before 10 a.m. He was located at the same hotel. Police don't believe he left the premises overnight.

  • Watch top news stories today | December 12th – Evening edition

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Volunteers prepare trails for cross-country skiing at Confederation Park

    Calgary now has enough snow for the cross-country season to begin — but the trails need to be groomed first. For that, about 20 volunteers were out Sunday morning "snow farming" at the Confederation Park Golf Course, moving snow to create trails. For six years the Foothills Nordic Ski Club has had an agreement with the city to turn the area into a local destination for cross-country enthusiasts. "That's really the only reason we're able to ski here," said Jamie Grant, the club's coordinator for