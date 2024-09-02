Tiger mauls animal handler at Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast

A woman at the Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast is in hospital after being mauled by a tiger on Monday morning.

A tiger handler has been mauled by a big cat in her charge at a Gold Coast theme park, with emergency services saying she is in hospital with injuries to her arm.

A Queensland ambulance service (QAS) spokesperson said paramedics transported a woman from Dreamworld to the Gold Coast University hospital with “multiple lacerations to the arm” after “an incident involving a tiger” at about 9am Monday.

A Dreamworld spokesperson “acknowledged” an “incident that occurred involving one of the park’s tigers and a trained tiger handler”.

“Dreamworld’s immediate focus is on the support of the team member,” the spokesperson said.

“This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly”.

The woman, in her 30s, was in a stable condition.

