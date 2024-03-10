Tiger opens wide for root canal operation at zoo

A 27-stone (170kg) tiger has had root canal treatment carried out after breaking a 9cm-long tooth.

Amur tiger Bagai was booked into Marwell Zoo's in-house vets after keepers at the zoo near Winchester noticed he had tooth trouble.

The zoo said that, at 11 years' old and with known health conditions, anaesthetising and operating on the huge cat was "a higher-risk procedure".

By removing decayed pulp and filling the cavity, the tooth was saved.

Dr Elysé Summerfield-Smith, the zoo veterinarian who led the all-women team for the root canal operation, said: "Being able to work together, communicate well and perform our role to the best of our ability was critical."

Marwell said Bagai had since made a full recovery and was enjoying his food once again.

