Tiger Roll: Horse becomes first to claim back-to-back Grand National wins since Red Rum

Tiger Roll has won this year's Grand National at Aintree, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back titles.

The hot favourite, ridden by jockey Davy Russell, kept out of trouble in the 40-horse field to emulate the feat of National great Red Rum 45 years ago.

Tiger Roll, the smallest horse in the race, won by three lengths from Magic of Light in second and Rathvinden in third.

The horse, trained by Gordon Elliott, had boosted his chances of a second victory on Merseyside, having looked better than ever in winning his two most recent starts in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - his fourth Cheltenham Festival win.

Russell had the 4-1 favourite well positioned throughout the four-and-a-quarter-mile journey.

After moving to the front, he found plenty on the long run-in to claim an historic victory over 66-1 chance Magic Of Light.

Winning owner Michael O'Leary said: "It's unbelievable. It's a phenomenal training performance by Gordon. It's brilliant that he keeps bringing this horse back at Cheltenham better than ever and Aintree better than ever.

"And what a ride by Davy - fantastic. It's unbelievable, to win two Grand Nationals is just incredible.

"It's a great result for the punters as well."

It was a third Grand National success for Elliott who first struck gold as a fledgling trainer with Silver Birch in 2007.

But it emerged one horse - Up for Review - died following the race.

Two others - Forest Des Aigles and Crucial Role - died on Friday at Aintree.

The RSPCA tweeted on Saturday: "We're deeply saddened and concerned to see the deaths of three horses, Forest Des Aigles, Crucial Role and Up for Review, at Aintree this year.

"The death of any horse is always one too many and it's crucial steps are urgently taken to reduce the risk of these tragedies."