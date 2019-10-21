Tiger Woods declares himself ready for action after knee surgery

SHOWS:

"I decided to not have the (knee) procedure done and tried to get through the rest of the year but it got progressively worse and got to the point where it was even affecting putts. You saw towards the end of the year that I wasn't quite getting down on my putts well. Having it done... Unfortunately I have been down this road before with knee rehabs and I knew the protocols."

"I am right on schedule. Unfortunately, I am probably a week over. My season had ended a little bit earlier than I expected it, I didn't quite make the Tour Championship so the procedure was scheduled for the Tuesday after the Tour Championship and I ended up having it the Tuesday of the Tour Championship. So, the whole idea was to be ready for this event and be ready for Hero and possibly Australia. I had it done and as I said it has been nice to be able to squat down, read putts and start going at it full speed again."

"I have been pretty consumed by it. It has been a fun process to be a part of. I have been a part of it the last couple of years as a vice-captain and now having three great vice-captains and being able to communicate with all the eight guys about who they want on the team, who they think will fit on the team. It has been a little bit easier this time around, for me as a captain because of my vice-captaincy roles."

"I would love to play in an Olympic Games. My Dad and I, in '84... Long Beach is right down the street from our house and right next to El Dorado and so we went to the archery games (at Los Angeles 1984) so I got to experience the Olympics at a very early age. I didn't really understand it but over the years, having friends who have competed in the Olympics, seeing golf being part of the Olympics, it would be an honour to represent my country in an Olympic Games. Right now I am ninth in the world rankings and hopefully next year I can have a good year, qualify and represent my country."

STORY:Tiger Woods on Monday (October 21) declared himself "right on schedule" after recent knee surgery as he prepares to return to competition at this week's Zozo Championship following two months on the sidelines.

Speaking at his first press conference since an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Aug. 21, Woods left no doubt that he would be ready for Thursday's first round when the U.S.-based PGA Tour plays its first official-money event in Japan.

But he also revealed the knee had bothered him throughout his 2019 campaign, which famously included his Masters triumph, and that he had originally planned to have the surgery at the end of last year, before postponing it.

The famously private Woods was typically vague about when he had started practicing again after the procedure, the fifth on his banged up left knee. This week's tournament at Narashino Country Club will be 43-year-old American's final chance to assess his form and fitness before deciding whether to include himself as a player on the United States team that he will captain at the Presidents Cup.

(Production: Jack Tarrant)