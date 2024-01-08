Tiger Woods and Nike end 27-year partnership

Tiger Woods won his 15th major at the Masters in 2019

Tiger Woods and sportswear giant Nike have ended their long-term partnership after more than 27 years.

The 15-time major golf champion has used the brand's products and equipment since he turned professional in 1996.

"The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever," Woods said on social media.

Nike said it was an honour to partner with "one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen".

"Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport," a statement to the BBC said.

"We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future."

Woods, 48, first signed a $40m five-year contract with Nike upon turning professional as 20-year-old in 1996.

The deal became one of the most lucrative partnerships in sports history as Woods dominated the world of golf for more than a decade to put him second on the list of men's major champions, three behind leader Jack Nicklaus.

Becoming one of the world's most famous sport stars, Woods signed multiple deals with Nike over his career, including a 10-year contract in 2013 that was worth a reported $200m.

January is often the month when new contracts between golfers and their sponsors are agreed.

Woods, who returned to competition in November last year after a seven-month injury layoff, said in a statement across his social media platforms that he was "fortunate" to have partnered with Nike almost three decades ago.

Nike remained loyal to Woods at the peak of his career, when scandal surrounding his private life emerged and the golfer admitted being unfaithful to his then wife.

As major brands including razor blade maker Gillette, management consultancy firm Accenture and telecoms business AT&T cut ties with Woods, Nike said at the time it was standing firm and offered him its "full support".

On Tuesday, Woods thanked Phil Knight, the co-founder and former chief executive of Nike, for his "passion and vision".

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will be certainly be another chapter," Woods added.

He told followers "See you in LA!", which is where Woods is hosting the Genesis Invitational next month.

Woods has had a limited schedule since suffering a leg injury in a car crash in 2021. He said in December he would only play one event per month in 2024 as he recovers from ankle surgery, but added he still believes he can still win on the PGA Tour.