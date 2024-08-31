Tigers to honor 1984 team at reunion, giving away 15,000 replica jerseys
Tigers to honor 1984 team at reunion, giving away 15,000 replica jerseys | Brad Galli has more
Tigers to honor 1984 team at reunion, giving away 15,000 replica jerseys | Brad Galli has more
Trump can’t sell off his stake in his own company—at least not yet.
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
Evander Kane was the victim of surprising racial discrimination.
While the Nationals certainly aren't White Sox bad or Marlins bad, nobody is going to confuse them with a good baseball team. For one play, though, they did look like a last-place team with some base running that belonged nowhere near an MLB game. In the eighth
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
This potential Buffalo Sabres target is generating interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found his new home.
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
Antonelli, 18, was thrust into Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
The NFL has imposed a list of restrictions on Tom Brady as a broadcaster due to his efforts to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
BOSTON (AP) — One outing after taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Bowden Francis held Boston hitless through 5 1/3 innings Thursday night in the Toronto Blue Jays' 2-0 victory over the Red Sox.
Erie Golf Club likely will be closed for at least a year, and perhaps as long as four years, if the highest bidder for the Millcreek Township-owned golf course follows through with the purchase. Club staff have already notified members and leagues about the possible…
Scottie Scheffler is a man on a mission this week in Atlanta, building a seven-shot lead entering Friday's second round of the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club -- he began the week with a two-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele. So when he hits a les
Progress has been slow over plans to merge the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.
The hockey world was stunned by the news that was confirmed on Friday morning: Johnny Gaudreau, the 31-year-old forward known as Johnny Hockey, who was born in New Jersey and who had 743 points in his already stellar career, died on Thursday. Per a s