Tigers postseason push has reached a magic number of 1 | Brad Galli has more
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man's lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from being sold at auction after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.
The New York Yankees failed to clinch the AL East for the 2nd night in a row on Wednesday, despite a historic 142nd RBI for Aaron Judge in a 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Yeah, it’s been a weird week for the Royals, as this historical statistic shows.
Do not taunt Scottie Scheffler. It most definitely will not end well for you.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics had long ago carved out a Jekyll-and-Hyde legacy as one of Major League Baseball's most successful — and sad-sack — franchises. Under their belts: nine World Series titles and 19 seasons of futility punctuated by 100 or more losses.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has his dry humor in mid-season form.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights several players who will make or break your lineups in Week 4.
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
After the Americans staked themselves a 5-0 lead after Round 1 of the Presidents Cup, the International team roared back Friday in Roun 2.
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's season is over after her team lost to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 25
Kyren Williams leads all running backs with five touchdowns in the first three games. He's among the top fantasy picks at the position for this week.
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
The vibes are high for Mike Weir’s group early on at Royal Montreal.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six rookies who could provide an added spark to their teams despite not being a top draft pick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL's young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is headed to the postseason for the first time in his career after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West on Thursday night by scoring five runs in the seventh inning in a 7-2 win over the second-place San Diego Padres.
The Montreal Canadiens started working on their power play this afternoon, want to know who is on which unit? Read on!
Scott Pianowski identifies several sleepers for those fantasy football lineups in need of a sneaky play in Week 4.
Be wary of these six players who could disappoint in Week 4 of the fantasy football season.