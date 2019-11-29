Tignish Filipino community finds passion, support, friendship through volleyball

Twice a week, players lace up their sneakers before getting on the court to play volleyball at Tignish Elementary School.

The Tignish team, as it's called, is made up of players who live in P.E.I. but are from an entirely different island — the Philippines.

All 12 players, including the coaches, work at Royal Star Foods, a local seafood processing plant, and came here as temporary foreign workers or on student visas.

Reygana Benilioa, or Rey as he's called on the court, is one of the coaches and moved to P.E.I. from the Philippines in 2016.

The team recently won a tournament, its second year in a row, where it beat out four other Filipino teams on the Island.

"We are back-to-back champions. So I am proud of my team," said Benilioa.

'We're just enjoying what we're doing'

Jeleah Cornelio is the team's captain and has played volleyball since she was in Grade 4.

She said she loves playing with her colleagues.

"We're just enjoying what we're doing," she said.

At practice on every Wednesday and Friday, it's common for players to bring their children, siblings and extended family members.

"It's a good feeling with all the supports that we're getting from our friends, families. It's really fun," said Cornelio.

Team continues to grow

At the tournament earlier this November, Danna Tagalog won most valuable player.

Tagalog moved here in 2016, following her sister. Since moving to P.E.I., she met her partner and had a baby boy named Dash.

"I wasn't expecting to be able to play again because I had a baby last year, and then I thought that I'd be gaining weight and then I won't be able to play again," she said.

She said getting back on the court gave her something to look forward to.

"If you want to do something that you love, just keep doing it and be passionate about it and just play and be happy," she said.

75 permanent residents

