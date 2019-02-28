Tignish Fishers' Award Banquet will be a time for laughs and tears

The western P.E.I. community of Tignish will hold an inaugural awards banquet for the fishing industry this year, as the town looks back on a difficult end to the season in 2018.

On Sept. 18 the fishing boat Kyla Anne capsized. Glen DesRoches and Moe Getson died in the accident. A third crew member was able to swim to shore.

Ruby Arsenault, one of the organizers, said the community had considered an awards banquet before, so the decision to have one is not directly connected to the accident, but she is sure it will be on everyone's minds.

"I know this event Saturday night will have lots of laughs and, I'm sure, a few tears," said Arsenault.

"The 2018 lobster season ended on a very sad note, so we're hoping that 2019 will start on a positive note, so anyway that our event can help support our fishers in our area and get them motivated and feel positive and know that community members, we're here not only in the good times but we're here in the bad times also."

Awards to be handed out include:

Captain of the Year.

Mate of the Year.

Valour Award.

Vessel of the Year.

Female who has contributed to the industry.

Fisher community spirit.

Lifetime achievement award (for those over 60 with 30 years experience).

Arsenault said it is important for the community to show support.

Fishing is easily the largest industry in the town, she said, and when the fishermen have a good year so does everyone else.

Ticket sales are going well, said Arsenault, and she expects the event will sell out.

