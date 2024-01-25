Tigres dominate Foreurs en route to 7-2 victory over Foreurs in QMJHL action

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Egor Goriunov and Nikita Prishchepov each had two goals and one assist in leading the Victoriaville Tigres to a 7-2 thrashing of the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Wednesday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Tommy Cormier, Joseph Henneberry and Noah Warren also contributed goals for Victoriaville (29-11-3), which extended its winning streak to three games. Nathan Darveau made 40 saves.

Alexandre Guy and Thomas Larouche replied for Val-d'Or (12-27-2-2), which dropped its 11th in a row. William Blackburn stopped 25 shots.

Guy opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the contest.

But things went downhill very shortly after as the Tigres scored seven unanswered goals before Larouche added his marker at 13:04 of the third period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

