TikTok baker from Brentwood goes viral with The Holiday cottage cake

A baker has gone viral on TikTok after making a cake that recreates a cottage from the Christmas film The Holiday.

Bridie West, 30, said it took a day and a half to bake and decorate Rosehill Cottage from the festive film starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Ms West, from Brentwood, Essex, said it was initially meant for social media but has been bought as a decoration.

"There's so much you can do with cake, there's literally no limits," she said.

Ms West said: "As soon as I put it on Instagram, someone messaged me asking if they could buy it - but she's not going to cut into it, she's going to keep it as a Christmas decoration instead," Ms West, from Brentwood.

Ms West's video on TikTok, which shows the Rosehill Cottage cake before and after the decoration process, has received more than 135,000 likes and over 8,000 saves.

