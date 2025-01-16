TikTok ban latest: U.S. lawmakers clash over last-minute extension before app shuts down

TikTok could soon disappear in the United States and while Democrat lawmakers are trying to prevent that from happening, Republicans are not as keen.

Unless the platform’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells TikTok to a U.S.-based company by Sunday, January 19, the app will go dark for millions of U.S. users.

The same Democrats who voted to force TikTok to divest from ByteDance within nine months or no longer be operable on U.S. servers like the App Store and Google are now trying to give the platform more time to survive. So far, Republicans have blocked legislation once.

“We aren’t against TikTok. We Want TikTok to keep going,” Senator Chuck Schumer said. “But we are against a Chinese company that is in cahoots with the Chinese Communist Party owning TikTok.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok is used by more than 170 million people each month in the U.S. but has faced intense scrutiny over national security concerns due to ByteDance’s proximity to the Chinese government, which the U.S. considers a foreign adversary.

A host of politicians and celebrities – from President-elect Donald Trump to YouTube star Mr. Beast – have offered to save the app before that deadline arrives. TikTok itself hopes that the Supreme Court will intervene and delay or cancel the ban.

Key Points

How could a TikTok ban impact US economy?

‘We are witnessing a moment’: RedNote welcomes TikTok refugees

Here's how you can prepare for TikTok ban

TikTok alternative Rednote has issues of its own

Looking back: Congress’ attitude toward TikTok

Democrat leader in Senate fights to extend TikTok ban deadline

19:40 , Ariana Baio

ADVERTISEMENT

“We aren’t against TikTok. We Want TikTok to keep going,” Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, told reporters on Thursday. “But we are against a Chinese company that is in cahoots with the Chinese Communist Party owning TikTok.”

It was an ironic point of clarification from the Senator, whose party has been trying to extend the TikTok ban so the popular social media platform doesn’t go dark on Sunday.

Schumer was among the 60 senators who voted in favor of passing the legislation last April which forced TikTok to be sold or become inoperable in the U.S.

But they’ve seemingly softened their stance on TikTok – now trying to save young people from losing access to their favorite social media platform.

“TikTok should survive but under new ownership,” Schumer added.

Schumer called out his Republican colleagues for “blocking” their attempts to push the legislation on Wednesday.

Is RedNote any safer than the app facing a potential US ban?

19:15 , Athena Stavrou

ADVERTISEMENT

The app, a mix of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, is one of the most popular in China and reached the top spot in the UK app download charts this week. Those migrating to the platform, officially called Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” have been warmly welcomed. Chinese and Western users collaborate on the app, teaching each other English or Mandarin, helping with homework, or sharing jokes about the looming TikTok ban.

Athena Stavrou reports:

RedNote: Is TikTok’s Chinese alternative any safer?

Biden admin ‘exploring options’ and the app might not be gone Sunday

18:40 , Gustaf Kilander

The outgoing Joe Biden administration is “exploring options” to make sure that TikTok remains available in the U.S. even if Sunday’s ban moves forward, three people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Americans shouldn’t expect to see TikTok suddenly banned on Sunday,” one official said, telling the network that the administration is looking at ways to implement the law without the app going offline.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Bruce Reed has been fielding calls from those pushing the president to stop a ban from going into effect, two people familiar told NBC.

If the administration stops the ban, the issue will be adjudicated by the incoming administration, which takes the reins following Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

More celebrities call on politicians to help TikTok

18:00 , Ariana Baio

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, suggested former president Barack Obama should “buy” TikTok and that he would assist in the purchase if necessary.

“Why is no one on our side trying to buy ?? Obama, buy TikTok dude !! Wtf I’ll help,” Schlossberg wrote.

Schlossberg has TikTok to credit for some of his rise to prominence over the last year. However, it is unlikely Schlossberg and Obama could purchase the social media platform as its predicted value is in the billions.

Hey @BarackObama BUY TIKTOK DUDE !!



why is no one on our side trying to buy ??



Obama, buy TikTok dude !! Wtf I’ll help — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 16, 2025

Trump national security adviser says president-elect is hoping to save TikTok

17:15 , Ariana Baio

Mike Waltz, an incoming national security adviser, told Fox & Friends on Thursday that Donald Trump is actively looking for ways to prevent TikTok from “going dark” while also protecting U.S. data.

“President Trump, and this is in line with the legislation, we will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark. The legislation allows for an extension as long as a viable deal is on the table, and essentially, that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going. It’s been a great platform for him and his campaign to get this America First message out but at the same time, he wants to protect their data,” Waltz said.

incoming Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz: "We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark ... it's been a great platform for him and his campaign to get his America First message out." pic.twitter.com/qrkQbi3Ur4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2025

American billionaire wants to buy TikTok - but not its ‘highly addictive algorithm’

16:30 , Ariana Baio

Frank McCourt, who launched the Project Liberty initiative, wants to buy TikTok...but not as you know it.

Karl Matchett reports:

TikTok alternative Rednote has issues of its own

15:43 , Andrew Griffin

Ahead of the ban, TikTok users are heading to rival Rednote in droves. (It has led to its own funny cultural exchange and interactions between the Chinese users who have been on there for a while and the Americans who are fleeing to it, which you can read about here.)

But Rednote might have its own problems. It too is Chinese owned, and there is limited information about how it might be using data. Indeed, CBS News is reporting that it could be banned under the same rules as TikTok.

“This appears to be the kind of app that the statute would apply to and could face the same restrictions as TikTok if it’s not divested,” CBS said that it had been told by an unnamed US official.

The law that banned TikTok is called the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act”. While it does mention TikTok explicitly, it also (as its name suggests) covers other apps from China and other countries such as Iran.

TikTok boss will go to Trump’s inauguration

14:27 , Andrew Griffin

Shou Chew, TikTok’s chief executive, will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, according to the New York Times. What’s more, he’ll be given a special seat in a position of honour.

That gives further credence to suggestions that the ban might be overturned by Donald Trump – who has done well on the platform, and is said to be racing with Joe Biden to find a solution to the block. But Trump does not come into power until Monday, and the deadline is up on Sunday, so Trump might not be able to act in time even if he does want to.

TikTok hit by privacy complaint – in Europe

12:57 , Andrew Griffin

As TikTok deals with the looming deadline on Sunday, it has been hit by more criticism – this time in Europe. It along with five other Chinese services are part of an EU privacy complaint.

Here’s the latest from Reuters:

TikTok, Shein, Xiaomi and three other Chinese companies were named in a privacy complaint filed on Thursday by Austrian advocacy group Noyb which claimed the firms were unlawfully sending European Union user data to China.

Noyb is known for filing complaints against American companies such as Apple, Alphabet and Meta , which has led to several investigations and billions of dollars in fines.

Vienna-based Noyb (None Of Your Business) said this is their first complaint against Chinese firms.

Noyb has filed six complaints in four European countries for suspension of data transfers to China and is seeking fines that can reach up to 4% of a firm’s global revenue.

Noyb said Alibaba’s e-commerce site AliExpress, retailer Shein, TikTok and phone maker Xiaomi admit to sending Europeans’ personal data to China, while retailer Temu and Tencent’s messenger app WeChat transfer data to undisclosed “third countries” likely China.

Under European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy regime, data transfers outside the EU are only allowed if the destination country doesn’t undermine the protection of data.

“Given that China is an authoritarian surveillance state, it is crystal clear that China doesn’t offer the same level of data protection as the EU,” said Kleanthi Sardeli, a data protection lawyer at Noyb. “Transferring Europeans’ personal data is clearly unlawful,“ and must be terminated immediately.

Chinese companies, notably ByteDance-owned TikTok, have been facing off with regulators in various countries. TikTok is planning to shut its app for U.S. users from Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app is due to come into effect.

The European Commission is also investigating TikTok over its suspected failure to limit election interference, notably in the Romanian presidential vote in November.

How the ban will actually work – and why you might not be able to find a way around it

12:52 , Andrew Griffin

As the deadline approaches, we’re getting more of a sense of how the ban might actually work. It’s likely to be deeper and wider than some had previously thought, experts have suggested.

Here, from Reuters, is a look at how it might actually function:

The law will not force users to delete the app. But TikTok plans to shut down the service and will show users a message about the law and offer to let them download their personal data, Reuters previously reported.

Even if TikTok was not planning a formal shutdown, the app would not work as well as it did before. App store providers are explicitly barred from distributing TikTok to U.S. users, which means that Apple and Alphabet’s Google will remove the app from their stores and will no longer distribute updates to fix bugs. The TikTok app also relies on a constant flow of new videos, which would become nearly impossible to deliver. TikTok data for U.S. users is hosted and processed on servers owned by Oracle , which most experts believe Oracle would have to cease those operations.

Oracle, Apple, Google and TikTok all either declined to comment or did not return requests for comment.

Beyond that, analyses have shown that more than 100 other service providers, such as content delivery networks, help make TikTokoperate smoothly.

“Some subset of that stuff that is required for the app to actually work, both in terms of getting video to you, but also in terms of getting video and content up,” said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, a distinguished technologist with nonprofit group Internet Society. “And so uploading might be one of the first things to go. Americans may only be able to watch as their app rots.” The disengagement of those service providers could also affect tens of millions of TikTok users outside the U.S., but company engineers are working to address those issues, sources told Reuters.

The most straightforward workaround to keep access to TikTok would be to use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can conceal the internet protocol, or IP, address of a user and thereby their location.

But TikTok has other means of knowing where the user is located, such as geolocation data from a phone, said Jason Kelley, director of activism for the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Users could try to access a web-based version of TikTok via a browser while using a VPN, but the web version lacks many features of the app and - if the user has to create a new account - would not be as personalized to the user’s preferences.

“It won’t be a good service for you, and it won’t be a profitable service for them,” Kelley said.

Some users have discussed steps such as switching an iPhone’s country settings to another country in a bid to keep using the app. But that would require cancelling existing app subscriptions and setting up a new payment method for that country, according to Apple documentation.

It is enough of a hassle that it may be easier to purchase a separate phone dedicated to the app, leading Hall to joke that the law could result in “Congress forcing the influencer population to carry two phones, just like most of them do.”

But even switching an iPhone’s settings to a different country is not a straightforward fix. The law bars Apple and other app store providers from delivering the TikTok app to users in the United States regardless of how their devices are configured, so a user would still have to leave the United States to download TikTok.

Trump claims he’ll ‘save’ TikTok - despite trying to get it banned while in office

12:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

Donald Trump has claimed he would “save TikTok in America,” a far cry from the days of 2020 when he sought to ban the social media platform via an executive order.

“For all of those who want to save TikTok in America, vote Trump,” the former president said in a video posted to his own Truth Social platform in January. “The other side is closing it up. But I’m now a big star on TikTok...We’re not doing anything with TikTok, but the other side is going to close it up.”

The message appears to refer to the Biden administration signing a bill in April that would force the parent company of the popular app to sell TikTok or face a ban in the US.

Trump’s message may be an attempt to win support from crucial youth voters, and it certainly represents a dramatic change from his past stance on the app.

What is Lemon8? The TikTok alternative gaining popularity that may also face a ban

11:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

ByteDance launched Lemon8 in Japan in 2020, and it’s seen a steady increase in popularity, hitting the U.S. market in February 2023.

It’s dominated by lifestyle content. Posts highlighted on the app’s homepage include, “How to become a 5 am girly” and “How to save $500 in a month.”

At the start of this year, it was ranked the number one free app on Apple’s app store.

The app’s U.S. downloads increased 340 percent between June and August last year compared to 2023, according to data compiled by market research company Sensor Tower.

By comparison, TikTok grew 20 percent year-over-year during the same period, according to the research.

With the looming threat of the TikTok ban, ByteDance started to ramp up its advertising efforts with Lemon8 by targeting influencers and paying stars to post about the alternative app, the Wrap reported last year.

TikTok disputes reports that its in talks to sell to Elon Musk

10:00 , Josh Marcus

Chinese officials are reportedly discussing the possibility of Elon Musk buying out the American operations of TikTok, as the social network faces an impending ban in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

The Chinese government prefers that the app remain in the hands of parent company ByteDance, but has reportedly discussed the potential of a Musk acquisition as part of its broader contingency planning for working with the incoming Trump administration.

Such a deal could raise concerns about monopoly ownership of social media platforms. Musk’s possible partnership with China would likely also fail to allay security concerns about TikTok if Chinese officials would continue to have access to U.S. user data through Musk.

ByteDance downplayed the report.

“We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” the company told CNBC.

Meta and Google could gain from TikTok ban

09:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

Meta and Google stand to gain from a US TikTok ban, according to new analysis by market research firm eMarketer.

TikTok’s growth in the US had affected Google and Meta, which together owned over half of the advertising business in the US.

If the ban takes effect, most of the ad dollars spent on TikTok in the US could go to platforms owned by Meta and Google, such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

TikTok app icon on phone (AFP via Getty Images)

Instagram has already been successful in copying TikTok’s short video format through the launch of Reels.

However, Oxford economics professor Vili Lehdonvirta says curbing TikTok in the US may inspire the European Union to attempt something similar against Meta’s platforms.

TikTok may get 270 day extension

09:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

TikTok may get some relief if a new bill extending its 19 January deadline for a sale is approved by the US Congress.

Senator Ed Markey said on Monday that he plans to introduce the Extend the TikTok Deadline Act, which would give the company an extra 270 days to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

While this bill would not overturn the initial bill, it could give TikTok more time to make a deal.

How ban could affect businesses

08:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

TikTok is known to drive consumer purchasing behaviour through its personalised content.

The platform claims to have contributed $24bn to the US economy in 2023, according to a report TikTok published along with Oxford Economics last year.

“A TikTok ban could disrupt marketing strategies for businesses that rely on its algorithm and viral trends to reach their target markets, forcing a shift to less effective channels,” marketing professor Ayalla Ruvio from Michigan State University said.

Small businesses and influencers may face “significant economic losses”, according to the marketing expert, who says TikTok has become key for affordable, high-engagement advertising.

Such small firms would now have to find alternatives and rebuild visibility on other platforms, she says.

Watch: Which countries have banned TikTok?

08:00 , Ariana Baio

Can users still access some videos?

07:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

TikTok allows users to save videos or photos they have posted or any content on the app from their favourite influencers to be downloaded on their phones.

However, the content of private TikTok accounts or posts from those under 16 years of age cannot be downloaded.

TikTok also allows users to request a copy of their TikTok data, including their comments and video-watching history, which may take the company a few days to prepare and send.

Will sideloading be an option to still download app?

07:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

Initially, it was believed that with a ban on Sunday, TikTok would be removed from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

While it was thought sideloading, or downloading the app from other online sources, would offer users a way to skirt the ban, it now appears the app may become completely nonfunctional in the US altogether.

A TikTok attorney explained last week that the act means “all of the other types of service providers can’t provide service either.”

“So essentially, what they’re going to say is that I think, ‘we’re not going to be providing the services necessary to have you see it.’ So it’s essentially going to stop operating. I think that’s the consequence of this law,” the attorney told CNN.

This could mean ByteDance would make TikTok completely unavailable in the US once the ban takes effect.

US justices' rationale to ban TikTok explained

06:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

Both conservative and liberal US Supreme Court justices seemed to agree with warnings by the US solicitor general that China could use data collected from Americans for nefarious reasons.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh warned that TikTok under Chinese ownership could use data from American teenagers to blackmail them or turn them into spies, posing a national security threat.

The justices also seemed to agree that the ban was not against First Amendment rights.

They reasoned that the ban does not apply as long as TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance transferred ownership and operation of the app to an American-based entity.

Some justices proposed that less drastic actions taken could be taken to protect national security such as posting warnings on the app to alert users that their data could be shared and used by communist China, or forbidding TikTok from collecting personal data on Americans.

“The wild card is president-elect Donald Trump, who is poised to take office on 20 January,” according to law professor Nancy Costello at Michigan State University.

“He has said TikTok should not be shut down because some speech that gets posted is disfavoured,” Costello, an expert on First Amendment law, said.

How TikTok ban could impact US economy

06:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

Many small businesses have relied on TikTok to make money.

“As both a free and paid marketing tool for businesses, TikTok helps drive tens of billions of dollars in revenue, supports hundreds of thousands of US jobs, and provides countless opportunities for business owners to thrive,” TikTok notes on its website.

TikTok estimated last year that it supported about 224,000 jobs across 7 million small businesses in the US by allowing them to connect with their consumer base, although experts say this number must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The platform said it added $24 billion to the US economy in a report it published along with Oxford Economics last year.

“TikTok is an especially important channel for small businesses catering to fast-moving trends, partly through TikTok Shop, the platform’s e-commerce platform,” Oxford economics professor Vili Lehdonvirta said.

“Shop generated $1.1bn in gross merchandise revenue (GMR) in the US” in 2023, according to Dr Lehdonvirta.

TikTok ban is unconstitutional, says ACLU

05:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

If upheld, the ban on TikTok endangers the constitutional rights of all Americans to speak and receive information online, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“Banning TikTok is unprecedented, unconstitutional, and un-American,” the civil rights nonprofit said in a blog post.

It said there is no evidence yet flagged by the US Department of Justice that China is covertly manipulating TikTok’s content in the US.

The nonprofit claims the first justification to ban the app is due to fear of Chinese government propaganda, adding that the US government simply cannot ban speech it dislikes.

A TikTok influencer holds a sign that reads “Keep TikTok” outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building (Getty Images)

ACLU cited a 1965 court decision to strike down a law requiring the US postmaster general to detain “communist political propaganda”.

By this rule such letters could only be delivered to recipients after they specifically requested it from the US post office.

The US court reasoned that even this “mere burden” was an unconstitutional effort to “control the flow of ideas to the public.”

ACLU also reasoned that the US government hasn’t pointed to any actual or imminent national security threat from the data collected by TikTok.

Neither has it explained how TikTok’s data collection differs from that of other companies, it said.

“Chinese government, or other foreign entities, can purchase Americans’ personal data on the open market,” ACLU noted.

“If the Supreme Court allows the government to shut down an entire platform on such a flimsy evidentiary record, it would set a disturbing precedent for future government restrictions on online speech,” the civil rights nonprofit said.

‘We are witnessing a moment’: RedNote users in China welcome TikTok refugees

05:00 , Ariana Baio

TikTok users in the US have reported receiving a warm welcome on other Chinese-owned apps amid a looming ban on the hugely popular social media platform.

China-based Lemon8 and RedNote have both experienced a surge in downloads from US users as the 19 January deadline for the TikTok ban approaches, each topping the app charts.

Anthony Cuthbertson reports:

TikTok refugees welcomed by alternative Chinese apps ahead of ban

Here's how you can prepare for TikTok ban

04:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

The most commonly cited workaround to the eventual ban is using VPN, or virtual private network, which allows users to mask their location.

People may still be able to access their TikTok accounts by using a VPN and with other small changes to their phone’s settings, according to ExpressVPN’s director of communications Lauren Hendry Parsons.

“The looming US ban highlights why VPNs matter – millions rely on them for secure, private, and unrestricted access to the internet,” Switzerland-based ProtonVPN said in a post on X, adding however that it does not endorse TikTok.

Users may also be able to continue to update the app via third-party app stores online but this may make them more vulnerable to malware, telecommunications expert Gus Hurwitz from University of Pennsylvania told the Associated Press.

How TikTok ban could take effect in US

04:00 , Vishwam Sankaran

TikTok attorney Noel Francisco told the US Supreme Court that the app will likely “shut down” and “go dark” on Sunday.

A similar thing happened in India in 2020 when TikTok just shut down one evening after a ban took effect with its 200 million users and brands suddenly unable to access the platform one evening.

Another likely option is for TikTok content to be viewable for users without them being able to post.

In this scenario, those with the app on their devices will not receive updates, and the platform could become unavailable for new downloads in the US.

Looking back at Congress’ attitude toward TikTok:

03:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

Members of the House Energy and Commerce committee signaled their hostility towards TikTok and other Chinese companies on Thursday as the panel’s GOP majority accused the Los Angeles- and Singapore-based company of being un-American.

The attack was led by the committee’s Republican majority, empowered by their November takeover of the lower chamber and eager to capitalise on what little political momentum they have (thanks to a narrow defeat of the Democrats) with a new harder-than-ever line against China and its ruling Communist Party.

John Bowden reported:

Congress attacks TikTok at CEO’s hearing: ‘Control, surveillance and manipulation’

Expert warns of potential risk in migrating to RedNote

02:56 , Vishwam Sankaran

With many TikTok users in the US migrating to the Chinese social media platform RedNote, cybersecurity expert Adrianus Warmenhoven at NordVPN warned that this shift could come with “serious cybersecurity and privacy risks”.

“Like TikTok, RedNote is subject to Chinese data laws, which may grant government authorities access to user data without the privacy protections expected in the US,” Mr Warmenhoven said.

He said RedNote may also collect users’ personal data, including location and browsing activity and share this data with third-party service providers or government authorities.

“A major red flag is the app’s lack of transparency — its terms and conditions are mainly in Mandarin, leaving non-Chinese-speaking users unclear about what data is collected and how it’s used,” the cybersecurity expert said.

When will the Supreme Court rule on the TikTok ban?

01:00 , Ariana Baio

The Supreme Court has until Sunday to rule in the TikTok ban case before the law takes effect and millions of U.S. users lose access to the popular social media platform but they can issue a decision at any given time.

The court signaled they plan to intervene in the case before the deadline – they’ve fast-tracked oral arguments and cited the deadline as a reason for this.

The court had allocated Wednesday morning to release opinions but this did not include TikTok. Because the case arrived on the court’s “emergency docket” – or cases that need to be decided quickly – the court can rule at any time, not just on allocated opinion days.

Trump considering executive order to ‘save’ TikTok: report

Wednesday 15 January 2025 23:00 , Ariana Baio

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering issuing an executive order that would pause enforcement of the TikTok sale for 60 to 90 days when he returns to office, according to a recent Washington Post report.

Trump, who once advocated for the ban of TikTok, has promised to “save” it from being taken off U.S. app and web servers which would essentially render it unusable.

Assuming the Supreme Court rules that the ban is constitutional, Trump could take office the day after the ban is enacted and issue the executive order reversing it. Two people familiar with the deliberations told The Post.

However, it is unclear if the executive order could bypass the Congress-approved legislation. Most likely, he would face legal challenges.

TikTok would “go dark” on Sunday if the Supreme Court does not intervene, the platform said, according to reports.

Where is TikTok banned in the world?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 22:00 , Ariana Baio, Anthony Cuthbertson

Several other regions and countries have enacted partial bans on government or military devices, including the UK, EU, Canada and Australia.

It comes four years after India issued a total ban on the China-owned app, with Iran, Senegal, Nepal, Afghanistan and Somalia also preventing their citizens from using the app. The app is also unavailable in China, meaning more than 3 billion people around the world are unable to access TikTok.

Countries where TikTok is either banned (black), partially banned (red) or unavailable (grey) in April 2024 (The Independent)

What are the national security risks that TikTok poses

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:30 , Ariana Baio

The government argues that TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security due to its proximity to the Chinese government – which is considered a foreign adversary.

TikTok itself is a company based in the U.S. but its parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. Under Chinese law, any Chinese company must establish an in-house Communist Party committee composed of party members.

That, is where the link between TikTok and the Chinese government lies.

In theory, if the Chinese government asked ByteDance to hand over data acquired by TikTok, the company would have to comply.

Why the previously unknown Chinese app RedNote has become the most popular in the world

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:45 , Josh Marcus

A Chinese short-form video app called Xiaohongshu is now the top free app in the Apple App Store, as social media users look to get out ahead of a potential US TikTok ban set to take effect on Sunday.

The app, known as RedNote in English, functions like a cross between Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, and boasts over 300 million monthly active users, considerably below the user base of TikTok.

Read more here:

What is RedNote? Chinese app shoots to no 1 with TikTok ban looming

U.S. TikTok operations could be worth billions

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:15 , Ariana Baio

Recent evaluations of TikTok, the popular social media app owned by Chinese-based ByteDance, say it could be worth billions– a hefty price for any U.S. investor or company looking to purchase the platform.

The platform must sell to a U.S.-based company by Sunday or risk going dark.

Though ByteDance says no sale is imminent, several potential buyers’ names have floated around, including Elon Musk, Mr. Beast, Kevin O’Leary and others.

One estimation from the Center for Financial Research and Analysis said TikTok could be worth anywhere from $40 to $50 billion, according to CNBC. Another evaluation, from CB Insights, said ByteDance could be worth $222 billion on its own though it’s unclear how much TikTok would be worth in that estimation.

Trump’s attorney general pick declines to talk about TikTok at Senate hearing

Wednesday 15 January 2025 19:26 , Ariana Baio

Pam Bondi, the attorney general nominee, declined to say whether or not she would uphold the legislation that bans TikTok from operating on U.S. servers during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

“TikTok will be banned unless it is sold because it has become a tool for the Chinese to collect information and do surveillance and endanger our national security,” Senator Richard Blumenthal asked. “Can you commit you will enforce that law promptly and effectively.”

Bondi responded, saying she could not discuss “pending litigation” but said she would talk to the prosecutors handling the case. The case is currently in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court – not the Department of Justice which is the department Bondi would run if confirmed.

Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, refuses to answer whether or not she'll uphold the TikTok ban on day 1 during her Senate confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/4aVnSg9hEf — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 15, 2025

Supreme Court slammed First Amendment defense by TikTok during oral arguments

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:50 , Ariana Baio

Lawyers for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, went before the Supreme Court on Friday in a last-ditch effort to prevent the app from vanishing. The government passed a ban on the app, unless it is sold, citing national security concerns given TikTok’s ties to China’s communist party.

TikTok has argued that the app should be able to exist in the U.S. under free speech claims.

“Congress doesn’t care about what’s on TikTok,” Chief Justice John Roberts said during oral arguments. “They don’t care about the expression. That’s shown by the remedy. They’re not saying TikTok has to stop. They’re saying the Chinese have to stop controlling TikTok.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned lawyers and noted they kept referring to the so-called “shutting down” of the app. The Trump-appointed Justice stated TikTok didn’t have to close, just that it needed to find a new owner.

Fellow Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned the free speech issues and argued the country’s answer to problematic speech is counter-speech.

It wasn’t just conservative justices that attacked the TikTok arguments.

Newest, and Biden-appointed, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked: “I’m trying to understand what the burden is that you are articulating and really whether it’s about association and not speech...What you’re really complaining about is the inability to associate with ByteDance and its algorithm.”

Even Obama-appointed Justice Elena Kagan said ByteDance doesn’t have the same rights as everyday Americans.

“The law is only targeted at this foreign corporation, which doesn’t have First Amendment rights,” Kagan stated.

TikTok tells US employees they will still have a job

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:10 , Ariana Baio

Even if the Supreme Court upholds the law that would ban TikTok, the social media company said its U.S. employees would still have a job.

“Your employment, pay and benefits are secure, and our offices will remain open, even if this situation hasn’t been resolved before the January 19 deadline,” Nicky Raghavan, TikTok’s global head of human resources, said in the message, obtained by The New York Times.

“The bill is not written in a way that impacts the entities through which you are employed, only the U.S. user experience,” Raghavan added.

The message indicates TikTok, owned by Chinese-based company ByteDance, is not planning on leaving the U.S. even if the app is banned on Sunday.

‘We are witnessing a moment’: RedNote users in China welcome TikTok refugees

Wednesday 15 January 2025 17:30 , Andrew Griffin

Ahead of the ban, many users are trying out ‘Rednote’, a Chinese app that is filled with users and posts from the country. That has led to some strange and sometimes touching interactions between people from different sides of the world (in more than one sense).

TikTok refugees welcomed by alternative Chinese apps ahead of ban

Senator who passed TikTok ban wants to delay it

Wednesday 15 January 2025 17:02 , Andrew Griffin

Ed Markey, the Massachusetts senator who helped support the original ban with the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act”, now wants to delay it.

He has introduced a new bill, titled the “Extend the TikTok Deadline Act”, which would seek to do as it suggests, pushing back the deadline by 270 days. It wouldn’t stop the ban, but it says that pausing it is necessary to ensure that creators on the app know what’s going on.

“Let me be clear: TikTok has its problems,” he said in a statement. “Like every social media platform, TikTok poses a serious risk to the privacy and mental health of our young people. I will continue to hold TikTok accountable for such behavior.

“But a TikTok ban would impose serious consequences on millions of Americans who depend on the app for social connections and their economic livelihood. We cannot allow that to happen.””

Could Mr Beast buy TikTok?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:49 , Andrew Griffin

At first, it seemed like a joke (just like when he suggested he suggested he might run to be president).

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

But now it’s sounding slightly less like a joke...

Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off 🙌🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

What is Lemon8? The TikTok alternative gaining popularity that may also face a ban

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:32 , Andrew Griffin

Some “TikTok refugees”, as some of those affected by the ban are slightly indulgently calling themselves, are headed to Lemon8, a similar app. But don’t get too attached: it could face a ban of its own.

What is Lemon8? The TikTok alternative gaining popularity that may also face a ban

When will TikTok ban go into effect?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:19 , Andrew Griffin

A ban on the 19th, then an inauguration on the 20th. Here’s the timeline of the next few days, which could be make or break for TikTok.

Who wins from a TikTok ban?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:13 , Andrew Griffin

Here is a great analysis, from tech analyst Gene Munster, of how Meta could win from a TikTok ban. Similar has already happened in some countries, such as India, where TikTok has been banned and its users have moved to Instagram Reels.

I think we're going to get a TikTok ruling from the Supreme Court in the next day.



The bottom line: A ban could boost Meta's overall revenue by more than 5%, starting mid-year.



Here's the math:

• If TikTok is banned, $META will benefit meaningfully as users fill their TikTok… — Gene Munster (@munster_gene) January 15, 2025

How TikTok became the world’s most controversial app

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:10 , Andrew Griffin

More than three billion people are already blocked from TikTok, which has faced scrutiny just about everywhere it operates.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind the ban – and the huge impact that it could have.

TikTok responds to reports it could be sold to Elon Musk

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:09 , Andrew Griffin

“Pure fiction”, says parent company ByteDance. (It has also not given any indication it will be sold to anybody else, which is a requirement of the law.)

Read the full story here.

TikTok ban leads users to alternatives?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:08 , Andrew Griffin

What are the other options, if you want a snacky short-form video app that isn’t facing a ban? Here’s a rundown of the alternatives.

Where did the ban come from – and will it stand?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:07 , Andrew Griffin

President Joe Biden last April signed a law requiring ByteDance to sell its US assets by 19 January, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

Last week, the US Supreme Court seemed inclined to uphold the law, despite calls from President-elect Donald Trump and lawmakers to extend the deadline.

Trump, whose inauguration comes the day after the law goes into effect, has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a “political resolution” of the issue.

TikTok and ByteDance have sought, at the very least, a delay in the implementation of the law, which they say violates the US Constitution’s First Amendment protection against government abridgment of free speech.

TikTok said in a court filing last month it estimated one-third of the 170 million Americans using its app would stop accessing the platform if the ban lasted a month.

TikTok is preparing to shut itself down entirely, sources say

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:06 , Andrew Griffin

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have the option to stay online for those users who already have the app. But reports suggest that they are preparing to be taken down entirely. Here’s the latest from Reuters:

TikTok plans to shut its app for US users from Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app could come into effect, unless the Supreme Court moves to block it, people familiar with the matter said.

The outcome of the shutdown would be different from that mandated by the law. The law would mandate a ban only on new TikTokdownloads on Apple or Google app stores, while existing users could continue using it for some time.

Under TikTok‘s plan, people attempting to open the app will see a pop-up message directing them to a website with information about the ban, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is not public.

The company also plans to give users an option to download all their data so that they can take a record of their personal information, they said.

Shutting down such services does not require longer planning, one of the sources said, noting that most operations have been continuing as usual as of this week. If the ban gets reversed later, TikTok would be able to restore service for U.S. users in a relatively short time, the source said.

Hello and welcome...

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:05 , Andrew Griffin

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the looming ban on TikTok, which appears set to go into effect on Sunday, 19 January.