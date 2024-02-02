TikTok bans viral 'legging legs' trend over body image concerns

(PA Wire)

TikTok has banned a new viral “toxic” trend, after receiving criticism from thousands of viewers over concerns that it could be potentially triggering for those with eating disorders.

The trend “legging legs” first became popular last year but has recently resurfaced and consists of young women and girls claiming they don’t have long, thin legs that would look flattering in tight leggings.

The trend has been criticised by many for setting unrealistic body images and triggering those struggling with body dysmorphia. TikTok has now deleted the 'legging legs' hashtag and replaced it with information about eating disorders to educate viewers.

A TikTok Australia spokesperson told news.com.au: “When people search for #legginglegs or content related to eating disorders, they are shown a pop-up with a link to the Butterfly Foundation.”

“TikTok is an inclusive and body-positive environment and we do not allow content that depicts, promotes, normalises or glorifies eating disorders,” they added.

Last week, therapist Holly Essler condemned the trend in a video. She told her viewers: “If you have seen this on social media, it’s repulsing.

“Basically, it’s a trend saying that if you have leggings and you wear leggings your legs have to look a certain way in them,” she continued.

“Again, this is disgusting. Do not let social media tell your body that it is a trend. If you have a body and you have leggings, you have legging legs.”

A study published in the Guardian last year shows that social media platforms like TikTok are triggering children into disliking their own bodies.

Children aged 12 to 21 were questioned, and nearly 14 per cent said they experienced eating difficulties such as restricting food or extreme binge eating. Three out of four said they disliked their bodies.

Statistics by Mental Health UK show 40 per cent of teenagers in the UK have body image issues because of social media.

Internet personality, Mik Zazon, banding the legging legs trend as “harmful”.

In a video that received thousands of views, she said: “Now we have young girls out there who think they were born wrong. These trends have got to stop, social media is so harmful and toxic.”