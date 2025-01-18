TikTok content creators share their anxiety over the app's looming ban

STORY: :: Anxious TikTok creators share their frustration as a ban on the app looms in the U.S.

:: January 17, 2025

:: Mankato, Minnesota

:: Dustin Tyler, TikTok content creator

"I'm very upset, sad, angry, many emotions. And it's going to affect me tremendously. I mean, this is my main platform is TikTok. I have other platforms that I monetize, but nothing monetizes quite like TikTok.”

“It's my sole income. It's literally my sole income. So it's essentially getting fired from your career, you know? So, yeah, it's detrimental to me."

:: Dustin Tyler @omfgitsdustintyler

:: Saline, Michigan

:: Derick Castenholz, TikTok content creator

“I've put a lot of years and effort into this, which is, you know, kind of a bummer that you spend this much time on something and then it's just taken away from you. But primarily it's the effect on my business as a small business. I'm not monetized on TikTok. I have more of a reach when I'm not monetized, but I do get brand deals and I do reach just so many potential clients for my DJ business. I would say that TikTok is responsible for probably 20% of my income."

:: Derrick Castenholz @djdcproductions

:: Pecatonica, Illinois

:: Hayden Rankin, TikTok content creator

“It's foolish for any small business to build one sales channel. And so we knew this for a while that we're going to have to build out other forms of marketing and other, we're going to have to build out our following on other platforms."

:: Hayden Rankin @niceshirtthanks

In Mankato, Minnesota, Dustin Tyler, is a live-streamer who pays his bills with the money he earns through the app and says it feels like he is being fired from his career as the app is his sole source of income.

He did not want to disclose the money amount generated from his livestreams, and says that working a job outside of social media is not an option for him.

In Saline, Michigan, DJ and content creator Derick Castenholz is feeling the weight of the situation as well. Castenholz’s TikTok career began with his viral “one note challenge,” where he plays a single note from a popular song and challenges fans to guess it. While he’s not monetized on the platform, TikTok has helped him gain brand deals and clients for his DJ business, which employs nine people.

While Hayden Rankin from Pecatonica, Illinois owns the custom apparel business NiceShirtThanks. The company exploded in popularity after its first viral post.

Rankin, who has already begun building a presence on other platforms, recognizes the necessity of adapting.

The Supreme Court upheld on Friday (January 17) a law banning TikTok in the United States on national security grounds if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell it, putting the popular short-video app on track to go dark in just two days.

The court's 9-0 decision throws the social media platform - and its 170 million American users - into limbo, and its fate in the hands of Donald Trump, who has vowed to rescue TikTok after returning to the presidency on Monday.