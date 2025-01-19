TikTok Goes Dark With Kiss-Up Message to Trump

Viral app sensation TikTok went dark for its 170 million U.S. users on Saturday evening.

A message to those opening the app on their cellphones read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

Congress passed a law last year that banned TikTok unless it’s Chinese parent company sold it’s stake in the company by Monday.

Donald Trump, who originally wanted the app banned, has asked the Supreme Court to delay enforcing the ban and has said he may even reverse it.

‘The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it,’ the incoming president wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. ‘My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!’

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday and had declared that the company is “grateful and pleased to have the support of a president who truly understands our platform.

“On behalf of everyone at TikTok and all our users across the country, I want to thanks President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States.

“This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.”