TikTok launches new feed dedicated to Stem to engage young people in field
Social media platform TikTok will be launching a new feed entirely dedicated to STEM-related content in a move which creators hope will “inspire” young people to ”project themselves into different careers”. Starting in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday, the feed, exclusive to videos exploring the topics of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), will be available to users of the platform alongside the For You page.