TikTok pushes US Supreme Court to rule that divest-or-ban law is unconstitutional; Trump weighs in

In a brief filed with the US Supreme Court on Friday, TikTok reiterated its position that a law requiring the Chinese-owned short video app to be banned by January 19, 2025, unless sold to a non-Chinese buyer, was unconstitutional and should be blocked.

The argument by the platform was unexpectedly supported in its effort to pause the ban by US president-elect Donald Trump, who filed an amicus brief asking the court for a halt on the ban so he could officially take office and "resolve" the dispute through "political means".

"Shuttering the platform will silence the speech of petitioners and the more than 170 million monthly American users that communicate there about politics, arts, commerce, and other matters of public concern - as illustrated by the massive interest expressed during the recent presidential election," TikTok argued in its filing.

It contended that "Congress targeted TikTok based on disagreement with the substance of the content posted by TikTok's users and TikTok Inc's alleged editorial choices in disseminating that content".

In the filing, TikTok described itself as a US company, though it is owned by ByteDance, which was started in Beijing in 2012. According to TikTok, ByteDance was "founded by Chinese entrepreneurs, but today, roughly 60 per cent of the company is beneficially owned by global institutional investors".

"Congress has no legitimate interest in disrupting the US operator of a US speech platform to alter editorial choices about the mix of content to disseminate - whether or not Congress deems some aspect of that content mix foreign propaganda," the brief said.

In his filing, Trump acknowledged that the "case presents an unprecedented, novel and difficult tension between free-speech rights on one side and foreign policy and national-security concerns on the other", urging the top court to "consider staying the act's deadline for divestment of January 19, 2025, while it considers the merits of this case".

The brief described Trump as "the right constitutional actor to resolve the dispute through political means" and that he "alone possesses the consummate deal-making expertise, the electoral mandate and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national-security concerns".

In April, Congress passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was subsequently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The law provides that, if ByteDance does not sell TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer, and the ban is enforced, cloud service providers such as Google and Apple would be required to remove TikTok from their US app stores or face penalties. New users would be blocked from downloading the app, while existing users would be unable to update it on their devices.

On December 6, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously upheld the law, stating that "the government acted solely to protect that freedom from a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary's ability to gather data on people in the United States".

It also denied TikTok and ByteDance's request to temporarily block the ban pending a review by the Supreme Court, the nation's highest court.

The Supreme Court's decision on December 18 to hear the case following an emergency motion by TikTok surprised some legal analysts, given the unanimous ruling by the lower court panel. Oral arguments are scheduled for January 10, nine days before the ban is to go into effect.

After an appeal court supported a law forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok or see the app banned in the United States, TikTok's last legal option has been to win a reversal by the US Supreme Court. Photo: Zuma Press Wire/dpa alt=After an appeal court supported a law forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok or see the app banned in the United States, TikTok's last legal option has been to win a reversal by the US Supreme Court. Photo: Zuma Press Wire/dpa>

The Biden administration argues that Beijing could pressure ByteDance to manipulate the app's algorithm and collect personal data of its users in ways that might undermine US national security interests.

In its brief, TikTok said that the appeal court "failed to hold the government to its burden of proving that it considered less-restrictive alternatives and found them ineffective", adding that the court "never even required" the government to prove the law's "core premise" that TikTok is "foreign adversary controlled".

Several other amicus briefs were also filed on Friday, including one from three US lawmakers - Senator Edward Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts; Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky; and Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California - opposing the law.

Their brief argued that the US government "must meet a very high burden when seeking to restrict speech in the name of national security," adding that the case against TikTok "has all the telltale signs of overreach".

An amicus brief by the American Civil Liberties Union, in partnership with seven other free speech organizations, also argued that "claims of national security do not diminish the government's burden under the First Amendment".

But another filing, submitted by the leaders of the House select committee on China, argued that the US Constitution "vests Congress with authority to protect Americans from foreign national security threats".

Representative John Moolenaar, the committee's Republican chairman, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, its senior Democrat, contended that in writing the law, Congress had identified specific threats and "appropriately exercised its constitutional authority".

Also in support of the law, seven other groups focused on alleged human and political rights violations in China against Uygurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong residents asserted that "TikTok and ByteDance are surveillance and repression instruments" of the Chinese Communist Party.

Their filing argued that the law included "necessary safeguards" to prevent the Chinese government from using it to "surveil or target activists".

Separately, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and PEN America contended that the law restricted Americans' access to "ideas, information, and media from abroad".

It failed First Amendment scrutiny, the groups said, because suppressing speech was not a valid way to address foreign content manipulation.

In an amicus brief filed last week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell accused TikTok of resorting to delay tactics in "vain hopes" that the ban would be deferred to the next administration.

On Sunday, US president-elect Donald Trump, who in his first term as president signed an executive order to ban TikTok - which a lower federal court rejected - suggested that he would offer the app a lifeline.

"We did go on TikTok and we had a great response with billions of views," Trump said at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, hailing the app's contribution to his popularity among young American voters.

"They brought me a chart ... and as I looked at it, I said, maybe we got to keep this sucker around for a little while," he added.

As president, Trump could allow TikTok an extra 90 days to find a new buyer and ask the Justice Department not to enforce the ban.

