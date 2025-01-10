TikTok quizzed on China connection as it makes plea against imminent US ban

BBC
·1 min read

  • The US Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by TikTok against a law that will ban the platform in nine days' time – unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company

  • TikTok's lawyer argues that the law violates the free speech of its some 170 million American users

  • The Supreme Court justices are challenging that argument, and push on TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government

  • Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the risks related to the platform's collection of data seem like a "huge concern for the future of the country"

  • The US government has argued that TikTok could be used by China as a tool for spying and political manipulation, a claim the company rejects

  • You can listen live to an audio-only stream of arguments being made in the Supreme Court

