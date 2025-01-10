TikTok quizzed on China connection as it makes plea against imminent US ban
The US Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by TikTok against a law that will ban the platform in nine days' time – unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company
TikTok's lawyer argues that the law violates the free speech of its some 170 million American users
The Supreme Court justices are challenging that argument, and push on TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government
Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the risks related to the platform's collection of data seem like a "huge concern for the future of the country"
The US government has argued that TikTok could be used by China as a tool for spying and political manipulation, a claim the company rejects
You can listen live to an audio-only stream of arguments being made in the Supreme Court
