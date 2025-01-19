TikTok shuts down in US as law comes into force - a day before Trump's inauguration

TikTok users in the US are opening the app to find a message saying they "can't use" the social media platform "for now" due to a law enacted in Washington.

A ban on the app was due to take effect today after outgoing President Joe Biden signed a law last year requiring ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to divest TikTok on national security grounds or face a ban in one of its biggest markets.

The app was no longer appearing on either Apple or Google's app stores.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately that means you can't use TikTok for now," the message in the app being used by US users reads.

"We are fortunate that President [Donald] Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

It comes after Mr Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 47th president in Washington DC tomorrow, said TikTok would "most likely" be handed a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

While President Biden said he did not intend to enforce the legislation, ByteDance said the app "will be forced to go dark" today after a Supreme Court ruling unanimously upheld the ban.

Speaking to NBC News' Meet The Press moderator Kristen Welker yesterday, however, the president-elect said he was considering giving TikTok more time to find a buyer.

Mr Trump told Sky's US partner network in a phone interview: "I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at.

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

Disgruntled TikTok users flocked to other social media platforms, such as X, to express their disappointment at the app not working anymore, saying for business purposes, other apps couldn't compare.

"Twitter isn't the same as TikTok," one user said. "Plus here I can have a hundred views (to a business that's nothing) but on TikTok we get millions of views and can make some serious money. It's not even in the same ballpark."

Another echoed that sentiment as they noted how "TikTok has literally built careers, made artists go viral".

Their X post read: "The fact that TikTok is getting banned absolutely blows my mind.

"So many business have thrived from the app and now they have to adapt on other social media platforms that might not even perform as well."

There have been signs TikTok could make a comeback under Mr Trump, who has previously said he wants to pursue a "political resolution" of the issue and last month urged the Supreme Court to pause implementation of the ban.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the US presidential inauguration and attend a rally with Mr Trump today, a source told Reuters.