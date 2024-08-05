TikTok Star David Allen’s Daughter Dies at 5 Weeks Old: ‘I’ve Cried Every Tear I Could Possibly Cry’

“Just go hug your little one, squeeze them tight for me,” Allen concluded in the announcement

David Allen/Instagram David Allen poses with newborn baby

TikTok star David Allen is mourning the death of his daughter Lily, who died five weeks after her birth.

The social media influencer, whose username is ToTouchAnEmu, shared the news on Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The influencer began the Instagram post by noting how his initial TikTok video provided him with many great opportunities. "I met a lot of cool people, celebrities, be[en] on shows, interviews, things like that. It was really neat," he said. However, as he continued, he announced the death of his daughter.

“But the coolest thing I ever did was welcome my baby, Lily, into this world with my wife, Jessica," he said. “She was five weeks old about a week ago when she passed away at midnight.”

Lily was born on June 21. She died on July 27. Allen did not reveal her cause of death.



David Allen/Instagram David Allen's August 4, 2024 Instagram

“I have cried every tear I can possibly cry. I think it's not easy,” Allen said. “I don't wish this on anybody. I don't even really know what to say.”

Allen explained that he had “waited a week to even mention it because [he] didn't know how to talk about it.” He continued, “I don't really know what else to say. I just want to get it out there.”

“Just go hug your little one, squeeze them tight for me,” he concluded the video.

He received supportive messages on both Instagram and TikTok.

“No parent should ever outlive their child. I'm so sorry man 💔,” one user said on Instagram. Another wrote, “I can't begin to fathom the range of emotions that you and Jess are going through. This is immensely difficult to hear. May Light Perpetual Shine Upon Her.”

Allen shared with his 10 million followers interested in providing for the family that they can donate to Children's Medical Center Dallas in her name, Lily Grace Allen.

“If you want to send something to me or my wife or our family, I have an address on my page," Allen said, before providing the details of her memorial service. Although it is only open to those invited, Allen said his followers could “send us flowers or a card, you can do that too.”

The memorial for Lily Grace Allen will be on Aug. 6 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Home in Colleyville, Texas.



