TikTok Star Pookie Receives Luxury Hermés Bag as 'Push Present' from Husband Jett Puckett: 'It's Perfect'

The TikTok couple, who are expecting their first baby together, are due to welcome a baby girl

Campbell Puckett/TikTok Campbell Puckett holding a Hermes bag

TikTok star Campbell Hunt Puckett, known online as Pookie, is giving birth in style!

On Monday, Nov. 11, Campbell, 32, who is expecting her first baby with husband Jett Puckett, shared a video of him gifting her with a luxury Hermés bag as a push present.

“My beautiful angel pie Pookie is preparing to give birth to our daughter,” the proud husband said behind the camera as Campbell sat in a hospital bed. “And now it is time, officially time for her push present.”

Displaying a bright smile as she received a large orange Hermés bag, the expectant mom said, “Oh my God, babe.”

“The second most exciting thing of the day,” Jett said before Campbell added, “I’m so excited.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett at LTK Creators Take Over New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2024 in New York City

Opening an orange box and unraveling more packaging, Campbell widened her mouth as she brought out an Hermes bag.

“Yes, a Craie Kelly 25 Epsom leather gold hardware just for Pookie,” Jett said.

While the bag is not on the official Hermés page, resellers list the Kelly 25cm Craie Epsom Gold Bag for $20,000 or more.

“It’s so beautiful,” the soon-to-be mom gushed as she spun the bag around.

Jett continued, “Almost as beautiful as Pookie,” to which his wife replied, “Babe, it’s perfect.”

“Straight from Palm Beach for Palm Beach Pookie,” he added. “You’re the best person I know and I wanted to get something really special for you, for this incredible moment.”

Sharing more sweet words to his wife, the businessman and lawyer said, “So blessed to have you as a wife. So blessed to have you as the mother of my child.”

The soon-to-be dad added that the pair would be the “most amazing parents together” and that he was so grateful for his wife.

“You’re gonna’ be the best dad babe,” Campbell said. “Can’t wait to see you become a dad.

The pair then shared a kiss before closing out with Campbell smiling while holding the bag.

“I love it, I love you so much,” she said.

Campbell and Jett announced they were expecting their first baby back in June.