TikToker discovers her Temu croissant lamp is an actual croissant

What happened: The TikTok user noted that they became suspicious about the lamp's composition after noticing “hundreds of ants underneath it” upon coming home from work on a hot day. Out of curiosity, @froginahatgirl poked a hole in the lamp and later broke it in half to inspect the inside. “That looks like a f*cking croissant. Are you actually joking me? That looks like f*cking pastry. Look at the crumbs. What the actual f*ck, Temu?” the TikToker said of the result. They then broke off a piece of the lamp and tasted it, exclaiming, “It’s literally f*cking food.” The video sparked various reactions from TikTok users, with many expressing concern that she ingested part of the pastry. @Froginahatgirl later posted a follow-up video making light of the situation.