TikToker Gives a Hands-On Demo of China's Palm Payments System
Both cash and physical payment cards are declining in popularity as people increasingly use their phones to make payments, but the need even for that approach may soon be a thing of the past, with the rise of biometric payment systems.
Footage posted by TikToker @williamdechina gives a taste of the future that might be awaiting us all, as he checks out the palm payment system being rolled out in China by Tencent.
The video shows @williamdechina making a purchase at a Meiyijia convenience store simply by waving his hand over a scanner.
Tencent said earlier this year the Weixin palm payment service was still in its pilot phase, but it was set on “extending its reach into more everyday settings.” Credit: @williamdechina via Storyful
Video Transcript
Hoy le vamos a ensear una nueva forma de pago en China.
Acompeme, soy de dos por cinco.
Agarra el dos por cinco, dos por cinco agarramos dos aguas y escanea otra vez.
Ha ido otra vez.
Sin pa, sin sin cinturn.
Una vez activada ya o escanea tu Parma.
Ya, bueno, y t como extranjero.
Si tienes whatsapp tambin lo puedes hacer.
