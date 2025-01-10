TikToker Who Killed 6 Farmworkers in 151 MPH Car Crash Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Prior to the fatal crash, Noah Galle would offer to pay his followers for guessing his correct speed

A Florida TikToker responsible for the death of six farmworkers has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2022 Palm Beach fatal collision.

On Monday, Jan. 6, 20-year-old Noah Galle of Wellington entered a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid his case going to trial and receive a reduced sentence, WPTV 5, WCHS-TV and the Palm Beach Post reported. Galle will serve 12 years and 180 days in prison.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of vehicular homicide.

GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Noah Galle — January 6, 2025

Galle, the son of a Wellington attorney, was 17 years old when he killed Mirlaine Julceus, 45; Filaine Dieu, 46; Vanice Percina, 29; Remize Michel, 53; Marie Louis, 61; and Michel Saint, 77, on U.S. Route 441 on Jan. 27, 2022.

The 17-year-old’s BMW M5 "violently impacted" the back of the victims’ Rogue while going 151 mph, forcing the back of the SUV "forward several feet into the passenger compartment," a police report previously obtained by PEOPLE read.

Galle faced a minimum of 55 years in prison if his case went to trial, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Per the plea deal, Galle's prison sentence will be followed by seven years probation, as well as the revocation of his driver's license for three years. He must also complete 800 hours of community service, a victim impact panel and a 12-hour driving course.

GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Noah Galle, his father Craig Galle and attorney Michelle Suskauer

Shortly after the deadly crash, a person told law enforcement Galle would "record himself driving at high rates of speed" and post the videos on Instagram and TikTok, per police reports.

During an investigation, detectives uncovered social media posts made by Galle where he drove as fast as 182 mph. One video was captioned "whoever can guess the speed correctly wins $25 on cash app."

He reportedly paid more than $100,000 in cash for the BMW M5.

Circuit Judge Sherri Collins also ordered him to post a video on social media that was at least one minute long, detailing his situation and advocating for safe driving as part of his plea deal, per the Palm Beach Post.

Galle did not speak at his sentencing, instead choosing to have defense attorney Liz Parker read his statement for him.

"There's not a day goes by that Noah doesn't think about his actions and what impact they have had on so many lives," she read. "He wishes every day that he had died in the accident and not the victims."

Chief Assistant State Attorney Alan Johnson shared a statement on behalf of the victims’ families.

"The victims' families have written to us that they did not object to this plea. Some of them didn't even want him to go to jail at all. One wanted us to drop the case entirely. What is the proper sentence in the case like this? No amount of prison time will bring the victims back to their families. We feel this is an appropriate resolution. This case is a tragedy,” the statement read.



