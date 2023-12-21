Tilbury Residents Urged to Invest in Community Well-being This Festive Season

A community is not just a geographical location but a vibrant network where strangers evolve into friends, local businesses collaborate for mutual growth, and essential issues are openly discussed and addressed. The Tilbury residents are reminded that communities serve as pillars of support during challenging times and create a collective space for celebrations during moments of triumph. Recognizing communities' pivotal role, locals are urged to invest in and support their own, especially during the festive season.

Tilbury resident and community enthusiast Oliver Bennett shares his perspective on the town's interconnectedness. He says, "Tilbury is more than just a place; it's a tapestry of shared experiences and collaboration. When we invest in local endeavours, be it businesses or community initiatives, we're weaving stronger threads that bind us all together. Let's celebrate our unique town spirit this season by supporting one another and ensuring Tilbury continues to thrive."

This holiday season, the call to support locals is particularly resonant. Small businesses are highlighted as the heartbeat of communities across the country. When residents shop locally, they contribute to the town's economy and directly support the livelihoods of friends and neighbours. Research indicates that for every dollar spent at a local small business, $0.66 remains within the community, a stark contrast to the mere $0.11 retained when spent at multinational corporations. The suggestion is clear: opt for local businesses over big box stores this season to ensure the sustained growth of the community.

Tilbury Times Reporter publisher Mohsin Abbas urged local business owners to advertise in the newspaper, emphasizing the importance of subscriptions from the community to fortify local ties. He stated, "Subscriptions from residents will play a crucial role in strengthening our community, and local businesses advertising in the newspaper will contribute significantly to this effort."

Local news, considered an essential part of communities across Canada, is also brought into focus. Local newspapers are vital sources of credible news, fostering informed and connected communities. Residents are encouraged to subscribe, gift subscriptions, sign up for email newsletters, make donations, or support through advertisements.

In expressing her thoughts on the matter, Emily Thompson stated, "Our local newspaper is a treasure trove of information, championing and challenging our community. By supporting it, we contribute to meaningful dialogues about issues that matter to us."

Beyond local businesses and news media, the call to support local charities is a powerful means to strengthen the community. Residents are reminded that giving back doesn't always require a monetary contribution; volunteering time can be equally impactful.

Thompson emphasizes, "In our community, we find strength, friendship, and shared values. It's crucial to recognize that by investing in local businesses and supporting initiatives that keep us connected, we're investing in our neighbours' well-being and our town's prosperity."

As an additional way to support Canadian news media, Tilbury residents are encouraged to purchase News Media Canada's limited-edition book, "Champions." The book features inspirational stories of notable Canadians from the news media industry, and all proceeds from book sales are donated to First Book Canada, helping transform the lives of children in need.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter