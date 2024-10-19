Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore “Both Deserve Oscar Nods For ‘The Room Next Door'” – Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar believes that both his two latest leading actresses should be Oscar-nominated for their performances in his latest film The Room Next Door – and he adds he wouldn’t mind one for himself.

The Spanish director’s first full-length film in the English language, it received an 18-minute standing ovation when it screened at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore as two old friends, war correspondent Martha and her friend Ingrid. They stay together in a country mansion while Swinton’s terminally ill character prepares to take her own life in the room next to her friend’s.

Almodóvar previously won the best original screenplay Oscar in 2003 for Talk to Her and the award for best foreign language film for All About My Mother in 1999.

He told The Times of London this weekend that he believes both actresses should be recognised come awards season. Of his attitude to such prizes, he shared: “They absolutely matter to me, but I also don’t want to think about it, and I have promised myself not to.

“There’s still too much time left and if I think about it I’ll become too obsessed.”

“I love the Oscars! Give me more Oscars. One, two, all day. They’ll be really welcome.”

