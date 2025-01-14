Till vs Taylor: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Till was supposed to meet Tommy Fury in Manchester (Getty Images)

Darren Till meets American Anthony Taylor in another huge night of Misfits boxing.

Former UFC fighter Till was originally supposed to square off against Tommy Fury in Manchester but the latter pulled out of this weekend’s bout back in December.

Fury withdrew after Till had claimed he would use his MMA skills in the boxing ring during a chaotic press conference last month.

Naturally, Till was furious about the decision but the show must go on.

American light heavyweight Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor has stepped in to replace Fury and the fight with Till will take place at a catchweight.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Anthony Taylor stepped in to replace Tommy Fury (Getty Images)

Till vs Taylor fight date and venue

Till vs Taylor is scheduled to take place on Saturday 18 January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the main event of the X Series 20 edition of Misfits Boxing and will be held at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester.

Till vs Taylor fight time and ring walks

The card starts at 7pm GMT on Saturday night, with Till and Taylor expected to start their ring walks at around 10pm.

That, however, is subject to change depending on how the earlier fights develop.

How to watch Till vs Taylor

TV channel: The entire card will be streamed live on DAZN. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers or those who buy the fight – which costs £19.99 – will be able to stream it across the DAZN app on their devices.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog!

Till vs Tayor undercard/fight card in full

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor

Wade Plemons vs The Masai Warrior

Ty Mitchell vs Tommy Hench

ADVERTISEMENT

Carla Jade vs Melanie Shah

Sami Hamed vs Ziggy Johnson

Ty Mitchell vs Tommy Hench

Adam Brooks vs Gavinio

BBCC Gareth vs Kak Hatt

Little T vs Afghan Dan

Till vs Taylor weigh-in results

All fighters will weigh in on Friday. Check back in for results then!

Till vs Taylor prediction

Till is making his Misfits debut and has only ever boxed one exhibition match before.

Still, and while Taylor has looked reasonably dangerous in some of his six recorded fights thus far, Till should have enough to win.

Till to win via KO/TKO.

Till vs Taylor latest fight odds

Till to win: 4/11

Taylor to win: 15/8

Odds via Sky Bet and subject to change.