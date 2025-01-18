Till vs Taylor LIVE! Misfits Boxing 20 fight stream, latest updates and undercard results
Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor LIVE!
Darren Till collides with Anthony Taylor tonight in the headline act of Misfits Boxing 20. The former UFC fighter, who is aiming to get his career back on track and making his hugely anticipated boxing debut, was originally supposed to square off against Tommy Fury but the latter pulled out of this weekend’s bout back in December after Till had claimed that he would use his MMA skills inside the ring.
Taylor is the more experienced of the two competitors in boxing having already fought the likes of Salt Papi, Tommy Fury and King Kenny and despite stepping in at short notice to replace Fury, he will be fully focused on securing a massive win in the main event at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.
More exciting bouts are on an intriguing undercard, with Carla Jade facing Melanie Shah and Wade Plemons battling Masai Warrior. Sami Hamed, Ziggy Johnson, Ty Mitchell and Tommy Hench are among the other names in action before tonight’s main event. Follow Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live below!
Start time: Undercard from 7pm GMT, main event approx 10pm
Welcome to Manchester!
18:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
The calm before the storm at the Co-op Live Arena as Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor headlines Misfits Boxing 20.
Little T prediction
18:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Sounds like Little T is confident of a victory in tonight’s opener!
"I just don't like him," he told Misfits Boxing on Thursday. "I never have. It's always been the exact same thing. I hate the way he is. I hate the way he acts."
"Listen to me now, this guy has had two weeks' training," Little T said. "How can you say he's gonna go the distance? How can he say that?
"He cannot run down the stairs and run back without being out of breath, even when he's on the phone to me, shouting, I can hear he's out of breath. You think this guy's going [the] distance? It ain't this ain't leaving round one, round two. Please believe it."
Face-off!
18:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Things got rather tasty in the final face-off between Darren Till and Anthony Taylor...
Till vs Taylor fight odds
18:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Till to win: 1/2
Till to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 2/1
Till to via Decision or Technical Decision: 17/10
Taylor to win: 13/8
Taylor to win KO, TKO or DQ: 6/1
Taylor to win via Decision or Technical Decision: 11/4
Draw: 9/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
In the building!
18:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Little T and Afghan Dan kick things off tonight in Manchester.
Both competitors have arrived at the Co-op Live Arena...
Who wins this one? 👀
Little T and Afghan Dan arrive at #XSeries20 😤
Weigh-in results
17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Darren Till weighed in at 195.1lbs on Friday, while Anthony Taylor tipped the scales at 192.5lbs.
Standard Sport prediction
17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Till is making his Misfits debut and has only ever boxed one exhibition match before.
Still, and while Taylor has looked reasonably dangerous in some of his six recorded fights thus far, Till should have enough to win.
Till to win via KO/TKO.
Tonight's running order
17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Tonight’s long undercard is gets underway shortly, with Little T taking on Afghan Dan.
Here’s the order for the rest of the bill:
Little T vs Afghan Dan
BBCC Gareth vs Kak Hatt
Adam Brooks vs Gavinio
Ty Mitchell vs Tommy Hench
Sami Hamed vs Ziggy Johnson
Carla Jade vs Melanie Shah
Wade Plemons vs Masai Warrior
Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor
How to watch
17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
TV channel: The entire card will be streamed live on DAZN.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to stream it across the DAZN app on their devices.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.
Welcome
17:31 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of another blockbuster night of Misfits Boxing in Manchester as Darren Till makes his highly-anticipated debut against Anthony Taylor
The former UFC fighter defeated Mohammad Mutie in an exhibition boxing contest last year, but faces a real step up in competition as Taylor has already fought the likes of Salt Papi, Tommy Fury and King Kenny.
So will it be a debut win for Till or will Taylor, who has stepped in at short notice to replace Fury - spoil the party?
Today’s undercard will be underway shortly at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 10pm GMT.
Keep it right here for live updates and results throughout the evening!