Till vs Taylor LIVE! Misfits Boxing 20 fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor LIVE!

Darren Till collides with Anthony Taylor tonight in the headline act of Misfits Boxing 20. The former UFC fighter, who is aiming to get his career back on track and making his hugely anticipated boxing debut, was originally supposed to square off against Tommy Fury but the latter pulled out of this weekend’s bout back in December after Till had claimed that he would use his MMA skills inside the ring.

Taylor is the more experienced of the two competitors in boxing having already fought the likes of Salt Papi, Tommy Fury and King Kenny and despite stepping in at short notice to replace Fury, he will be fully focused on securing a massive win in the main event at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

More exciting bouts are on an intriguing undercard, with Carla Jade facing Melanie Shah and Wade Plemons battling Masai Warrior. Sami Hamed, Ziggy Johnson, Ty Mitchell and Tommy Hench are among the other names in action before tonight’s main event. Follow Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live below!

Start time: Undercard from 7pm GMT, main event approx 10pm

How to watch

Welcome to Manchester!

18:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The calm before the storm at the Co-op Live Arena as Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor headlines Misfits Boxing 20.

(Getty Images)

Little T prediction

18:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Sounds like Little T is confident of a victory in tonight’s opener!

"I just don't like him," he told Misfits Boxing on Thursday. "I never have. It's always been the exact same thing. I hate the way he is. I hate the way he acts."

"Listen to me now, this guy has had two weeks' training," Little T said. "How can you say he's gonna go the distance? How can he say that?

"He cannot run down the stairs and run back without being out of breath, even when he's on the phone to me, shouting, I can hear he's out of breath. You think this guy's going [the] distance? It ain't this ain't leaving round one, round two. Please believe it."

Face-off!

18:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Things got rather tasty in the final face-off between Darren Till and Anthony Taylor...

Till vs Taylor fight odds

18:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Till to win: 1/2

Till to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 2/1

Till to via Decision or Technical Decision: 17/10

Taylor to win: 13/8

Taylor to win KO, TKO or DQ: 6/1

Taylor to win via Decision or Technical Decision: 11/4

Draw: 9/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

In the building!

18:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Little T and Afghan Dan kick things off tonight in Manchester.

Both competitors have arrived at the Co-op Live Arena...

Weigh-in results

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Darren Till weighed in at 195.1lbs on Friday, while Anthony Taylor tipped the scales at 192.5lbs.

Standard Sport prediction

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Till is making his Misfits debut and has only ever boxed one exhibition match before.

Still, and while Taylor has looked reasonably dangerous in some of his six recorded fights thus far, Till should have enough to win.

Till to win via KO/TKO.

Tonight's running order

17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tonight’s long undercard is gets underway shortly, with Little T taking on Afghan Dan.

Here’s the order for the rest of the bill:

Little T vs Afghan Dan

BBCC Gareth vs Kak Hatt

Adam Brooks vs Gavinio

Ty Mitchell vs Tommy Hench

Sami Hamed vs Ziggy Johnson

Carla Jade vs Melanie Shah

Wade Plemons vs Masai Warrior

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor

How to watch

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The entire card will be streamed live on DAZN.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to stream it across the DAZN app on their devices.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.

Welcome

17:31 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of another blockbuster night of Misfits Boxing in Manchester as Darren Till makes his highly-anticipated debut against Anthony Taylor

The former UFC fighter defeated Mohammad Mutie in an exhibition boxing contest last year, but faces a real step up in competition as Taylor has already fought the likes of Salt Papi, Tommy Fury and King Kenny.

So will it be a debut win for Till or will Taylor, who has stepped in at short notice to replace Fury - spoil the party?

Today’s undercard will be underway shortly at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 10pm GMT.

Keep it right here for live updates and results throughout the evening!