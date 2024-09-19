A New 'Tilt' Coaster with a Track that Completely Separates Mid-Air Is Coming: See the Terrifying Video

Siren's Curse will be the “tallest, fastest and longest ‘tilt’ roller coaster in North America" when it opens in summer 2025

Coaster fans are getting ready for the rush of a thrilling new ride in 2025.

A record-breaking roller coaster called Siren’s Curse will open early summer 2025 at the Ohio amusement park Cedar Point.

The new ride was announced on Thursday, Sept. 19, and a press release claims it will be the “tallest, fastest and longest ‘tilt’ roller coaster in North America.”

Its inspiration is the “legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie often spoken of — but never spotted,” the release explains.

“The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation,” the description continues.

The ride climbs up a 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, with increasingly “sinister” sounds.

That’s when visitors can expect its signature moment, a stop on a “broken off” section of the track. While hovering in mid-air, they'll be tilted 90 degrees, until they’re looking straight down.

Riders then “flee from the beckoning call of the siren and plunge into the abyss,” which involves zooming through 2,966 feet of track at up to 58 mph.

The ride’s highlights include 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a “high-speed ‘triple-down’ element with twisted and overbanked track.”

“Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard,” Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a statement.

“That first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on — looking straight down — and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love,” Boldman added.

Cedar Point, which is located in the city of Sandusky on the shores of Lake Erie, will now have a total of 19 roller coasters.

In July, Cedar Park finalized its merger with Six Flags to form a theme park giant, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

The company noted that there were no planned changes to park names, or to the amusement parks’ season passes, rewards or loyalty programs this year, according to Texas media outlet KSAT-TV.



