Are Tim and Alex From Love Is Blind Season 7 Still Together?

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Warning: major spoilers for Love is Blind season seven episodes 1-9 ahead.

Tim and Alex from Love Is Blind have already been on quite a tumultuous journey. While their union had seemed promising in the pods, once the newly engaged couple made it to Mexico things got a little rocky, and we are not totally convinced these two will make it down the aisle.

Here’s everything we know about the couple, and where their relationship stands today.

Who are Tim and Alex from Love Is Blind?

Tim Godbee is a 33-year-old digital content strategist for a consulting firm in Arlington, Virginia, but he has had a pretty long and interesting career. He spent more than a decade in the US Navy as a communications specialist, where one of his assignments was as the personal photojournalist to the former secretary of defense, Ashton Carter. Fancy!

On the show, Tim shared some of the personal losses he had experienced, telling Alex that both of his older sisters passed away. Losing his sisters has led him, he said, to want to create his own family and give his parents another daughter to love. His sisters are very much present in his life, and he frequently posts about them on his Instagram account.

Alex Byrd is a 33-year-old producer in the fashion industry who likes to make mini vlogs of her travel content on social media. In the pods, she described herself as “spiritual” and said she was looking for a relationship where they would stick by each other’s sides, no matter what. She shared that she feels especially strong about this because both of her parents have multiple sclerosis, and she has watched how their illnesses have impacted their respective relationships. Alex also shares some pretty adorable TikToks of her dog, Cleo.

What went down on the show?

In the pods, these two had a pretty instant connection (they quipped that their last names were “birds and the bees”), and they got deep fast. Alex shared about her parents’ health struggles, while Tim opened up about losing his two sisters and his time in the Navy. When Tim shared his experience saying goodbye to his oldest sister, who died as a teenager from lupus, there certainly wasn’t a dry eye among viewers.

It was clear incredibly fast that these two had a deep connection and seemed comfortable sharing with each other the most intimate details of their lives. Despite that, Tim noted that they still had fun joking around together, too, like the date when they painted some…um…interesting art pieces. So, it wasn’t hugely surprising that Tim proposed in episode four, and Alex tearfully said yes.

When they met for the first time, the most dramatic thing that happened was that Tim expressed surprise that Alex had a nose ring (but he liked it). And while Tim did make some jokes that Alex seemed to think were a little annoying, she seemed charmed by him and they seemed happy. And off they went to Mexico.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Once there, the couple seemed to be enjoying themselves with snuggling and appetizers by the pool. During one of their conversations, Alex admitted that she “used to have a really short temper” and gets “annoyed” really easily. Tim said he was essentially the opposite, that he tries not to argue and tends to peace out when things get heated. Hmmm.

Then came the cocktail party with all their other podmates. Though cameras didn’t catch anything too significant going down between the pair, clearly the vibes were off IRL. Later, podster Monica Davis is seen telling her fiancé Stephen Richardson that she wanted to chat about Tim and Alex, because “something weird was happening there.”

“I kind of noticed them.… But they were closer to you for sure,” said Stephen, who admitted he hadn’t noticed anything wrong.

The next time we see Tim and Alex, it’s clear something was very wrong. First of all, she was shown letting him into the room they were supposed to be sharing, making it obvious that the couple didn’t spend the night together.

When Tim comes in, it’s discovered the duo had gotten into a big argument that wasn’t captured on camera. He described leaving the party as normal, then suddenly, he felt a huge change in energy from her. She explained that she was just in a bad mood and wanted to be left alone, but then “we all know what happened after that.” Whaaat?

The couple kind of explained the fight, with Tim apologizing for pushing her to tell him what was wrong and Alex apologizing for “covering his mouth” and shutting him out. It’s clear, though, that Tim was rattled.

“I don’t argue with people like that,” he said, later adding, “I don’t take some of the things that were implied about me and my character lightly.”

It turns out that the night before Tim had packed his stuff and left, and he told Alex that he was questioning their relationship. “So where does this leave us?” she asked.

“I’m not sure,” he responded. “I will tell you that when I came in here I came with the full intention that this was probably gonna be the last conversation we ever had.”

However, in the next batch of episodes, we see that the couple seems to have smoothed things over. Tim met Alex's parents and her dad tearfully gave Tim his blessing to marry her, and the couple enjoy dates and living together. While they definitely aren't matched in terms of cleanliness (he's tidy while she is…not) they seem to be getting along for now.

Will that continue? Doesn't exactly look like it in the preview…but we will see!

Did they get married on the show, and are they still together?

It’s up in the air!

This story will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour