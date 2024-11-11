Shifting Gears, Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, Sets ABC Premiere Date — Get First Look

Tim Allen is returning to ABC, and he’s bringing a few familiar faces along for the ride.

Nearly four years after Last Man Standing wrapped its nine-season run, Allen is back in Shifting Gears. The new multi-camera comedy premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the midseason return of Abbott Elementary (now airing at 8:30 pm; see full ABC winter schedule here).

Shifting Gears casts the Home Improvement vet as Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop,” according to the official logline. “When Matt’s estranged daughter (played by 2 Broke Girls’ Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” See a first-look photo below:

Courtesy of ABC

As previously reported, Michelle Nader — who served as showrunner on Dennings’ previous two shows, CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Hulu’s Dollface — will also serve as showrunner on Shifting Gears.

TVLine will keep you posted once we have additional Shifting Gears news and a series trailer to share, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon. In the meantime, continue scrolling for additional intel on Allen’s network-TV comeback.

What is Shifting Gears about?

Shifting Gears, the latest multi-camera comedy headlined by Tim Allen, centers on the owner of a car restoration shop who gets a chance to reconnect with his estranged daughter and his grandchildren.

Who does Tim Allen play in Shifting Gears?

Tim Allen — best known to TV audiences for his roles as Home Improvement’s Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, Last Man Standing’s Mike Baxter and The Santa Clauses’ Scott Calvin — will star in Shifting Gears as Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop.”

Who does Kat Dennings play in Shifting Gears?

Kat Dennings — best known to TV audiences for her roles as 2 Broke Girls’ Max Black and Dollface’s Jules Wiley — will star in Shifting Gears as Riley, Matt’s estranged daughter who moves into his house with her teenage kids.

Who else has been cast in Shifting Gears?

In addition to Allen and Dennings, the Shifting Gears cast includes Seann William Scott (Welcome to Flatch) as Gabriel, a family friend of Matt and Riley’s who works at the shop with Matt.

Meanwhile, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans) will co-star as Stitch, described as “a former Marine” and “a mechanic at the shop,” while Maxwell Simkins (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and newcomer Barrett Margolis will play Riley’s kids, Carter and Georgia.

Who is writing Shifting Gears?

Duncanville creators Mike and Julie Thacker Scully served as writers and executive producers on the pilot. Michelle Nader — who served as showrunner on Dennings’ two previous series, CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Hulu’s Dollface — will also serve as showrunner on ABC’s Shifting Gears.

Who is producing Shifting Gears?

It’s a Last Man Standing reunion! Allen is executive-producing alongside Last Man EPs Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina and pilot director John Pasquin.

Does Shifting Gears have a premiere date?

Shifting Gears Season 1 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the midseason return of Abbott Elementary (now airing at 8:30 pm; see full ABC winter schedule here).

Does Shifting Gears have a trailer?

ABC has not provided a trailer for Shifting Gears Season 1. TVLine will update this page once footage is released.

Has The Santa Clauses been cancelled?

The Santa Clauses, which has released two seasons on Disney+, is still in consideration for renewal. In the event that Disney+ green-lights Season 3, Allen will be able to star in The Santa Clauses and Shifting Gears, which are both produced by the same studio, 20th Television.

LAST UPDATE: MONDAY, NOV. 11

