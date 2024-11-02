Tim Allen and Wife Jane Hajduk Reveal the 'New Activity' They Take Part in to Keep Their Romance Alive (Exclusive)

The pair dated for five years before they wed in Colorado in October 2006

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Tim Allen and wife Jane Hajduk at "The Santa Clause 3" premiere in Hollywood, Calif.

Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk have found a fitness-forward way to keep the spark alive in their marriage.

The pair spoke to PEOPLE at the Cirque du Soleil KOOZA red carpet premiere in Santa Monica on Thursday, Oct. 24, which they attended with their 15-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.

When asked the secret to their nearly 20-year marriage, Hajduk, 58, said that she and Allen “stretch” together.

“Our new activity is stretching,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We go to a little stretch lab, and then we go have breakfast.”

“I can actually stand up straight,” Allen, 71, quipped when asked if the stretch classes make a difference.

“It’s great,” Hajduk continued, noting that it “just feels like you’re doing something great for your body.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk at the premiere of Netflix's "Queer Eye" Season 1 on Feb. 7, 2018 in Los Angeles.

The couple also said that good communication and mutual friendship are key to their longstanding partnership.

"We talk,” Hajduk said, as Allen replied, "That’s right, we talk. We do. And we're good buddies.”

Allen and Hajduk dated for five years before they wed in Grand Lake, Co., on Oct. 7, 2006.

The location was two hours from Denver, where the Home Improvement star was born.

Allen's rep told PEOPLE at the time that the only guests at the intimate, outdoor ceremony were the couple’s family, including Allen’s daughter, Katherine Dick.

She is from Allen's previous marriage to his college sweetheart, Laura Deibel. (The two were married from 1984 to 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2003.)