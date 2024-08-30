Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice sequel opens Venice Film Festival to standing ovation

The much-anticipated sequel to 1988 hit film Beetlejuice received a standing ovation as it opened Venice Film Festival, with stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara all in attendance.

The follow-up from filmmaker Tim Burton titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiered at the 81st edition of the Italian festival on Wednesday, which also saw actress Sigourney Weaver accept a lifetime achievement award.

The world premiere marked a reunion for Keaton, Ryder and O’Hara who reprise their roles in the sequel, alongside new stars Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River, still haunted by Beetlejuice – played by Keaton.

Lydia Deetz (Ryder) has her life turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened.

Jeremy Kleiner, Arthur Conti, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara and producer Tommy Harper pose for photographers (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

With trouble brewing in both realms, it is only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The film received a standing ovation following its premiere, which was also attended by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

Meanwhile, Alien star Weaver, who received the Golden Lion recognising her lifetime achievement in film, described her career as “quite an adventure”.

Sigourney Weaver poses with the lifetime achievement award at the opening ceremony of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“Being invited to join this constellation of artists – your pride of Golden Lions – is the most astonishing honour I can imagine and I am truly humbled by your recognition,” she said.

“I have gotten to work with so many distinctly individual filmmakers. I thank each and every one for the work we got to do together. It has been quite an adventure.”

#BiennaleCinema2024 #Venezia81 #GoldenLionForLifetimeAchievement @jimcameron: “Massive congratulations on your Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, #SigourneyWeaver. Her incredible portfolio spans 40 years of unforgettable performances. She is also my friend and we have… pic.twitter.com/HjohjeFKrb — La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) August 28, 2024

Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron appeared in a video message to congratulate Weaver on her “incredible portfolio” spanning four decades of “unforgettable performances”.

“She is also my friend and we have navigated this crazy business together,” he said. “I always look forward to the creativity and the passion she brings to every project.

“I can’t wait to work with you again in the world we know so well, Pandora,” he said, referencing the upcoming Avatar film.