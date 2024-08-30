Tim Burton Got Emotional Seeing Beetlejuice Cast Reunite!
Here are the best-styled actors and stars and the most high-octane glamorous looks on the 2024 Venice Film Festival red carpet so far.
The actress is in town to celebrate her biographical drama 'Maria,' which premieres at the festival on Thursday, Aug. 29
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos
The model kicked back lakeside in a black swimwear set with a cryptic message - see more
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
CNN’s Pamela Brown speaks with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers after GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance doubled down on comments he made in 2021 criticizing her.
Travis Kelce publicly declared his love for Taylor Swift while on a Chiefs panel—watch the moment!
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the 'Counting On' alum documented surprising her now-husband at work and admitted the visit "made his whole day"
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to his 1988 comedy opens the 2024 Venice Film Festival Aug. 28
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
Brother-sister duo Haley Joel and Emily Osment figured out Hollywood together
Netflix is doubling down on age-gap relationship films.
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
See the moment The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a laugh during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
ABBA hits including "The Winner Takes It All", "Money, Money, Money" and "Dancing Queen" were played at a rally held by Trump and his running mate JD Vance on July 27 in Minnesota, accompanied by videos, said Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, which had a reporter at the event. "Together with the members of ABBA, we have discovered that videos have been released where ABBA's music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down," the band's record label Universal Music said in a statement.
Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23. The couple didn’t share his exact birthday, but a friend did.