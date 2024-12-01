Tim Burton Says He’s “Sure” He’ll Collaborate With Johnny Depp Again

While auteur Tim Burton doesn’t want to revisit projects like Edward Scissorhands for any potential sequels, he said he feels positive he’ll return to the beloved film’s leading man, Johnny Depp.

“There are certain films I don’t want to make a sequel to,” he said at the Marrakech International Film Festival following the box office success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, per IndieWire. “I didn’t want to make a sequel to [Scissorhands] because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them.”

When asked if there would be further collaborations with frequent screen partner Depp — whom he’s directed in a slate of films including Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd and Ed Wood — he answered, “Well, I’m sure there will be.”

He continued, “I never feel like, ‘Oh, I’m going to use this and that actor.’ It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you.”

Depp has been making efforts to resurrect his career following a protracted and contentious court battle with actress and ex-wife Amber Heard, during which a jury unanimously found he was defamed. After Heard filed an appeal of the verdict, the two announced separately that the case had been settled with the money paid by Heard going to charity. The case stemmed from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard said she was a survivor of domestic violence without mentioning Depp’s name. The Virginia battle also followed a separate libel case in the U.K. over The Sun‘s calling Depp a “wife-beater”; the judge sided with the publication in 2020, after which Depp was asked to resign from Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Since then, Depp has attempted to, somewhat successfully, rehabilitate his image in Hollywood and with the public at large. He made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, embarked on a 2023 European tour with band Hollywood Vampires and was seen in Savage X Fenty’s fashion show.

More recently, his second directorial effort Modi, starring Al Pacino, headlined Spain’s San Sebastián International Film Festival, going on to Rome Film Festival where he received a lifetime achievement award. He is also set to reunite with Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Penelope Cruz in Lionsgate’s upcoming Day Drinker. Additionally, filming for Terry Gilliam’s The Carnival at the End of Days, opposite Adam Driver, Jeff Bridges and Jason Momoa is set to commence in January. Previous big-screen film comebacks — Minamata (2020) and Jeanne du Barry (2023) — were largely reviewed mixed-to-negatively and did not produce big splashes.

