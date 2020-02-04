Tim Duncan, Athleisure King

The Editors of GQ

Tim Duncan’s career spanned a period of intense change in the NBA. The league exploded in popularity, the powers that be enforced a dress code, and the league’s stars turned into some of the planet’s most stylish people. Tim Duncan...did not. You could always count on him to show up in what we thought of as Costco Chic: big khakis, a boxy shirt, and an attitude toward fashion best described as “Why?”

Count us surprised, then, that in retirement—and in his new gig as a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach—Tim Duncan is...flexing? Sure, these aren’t skinny jeans. They aren’t jeans at all, and the fit might be more accurately characterized as athleisure. But, from the ponytailed dreads to the camo shorts, we’ll say it: the big fella looks good!

See All The Biggest Fits of 2020 (So Far) ▸

The Biggest Fits of 2020 (So Far)

January 29: Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra has mastered the seven spiritual laws of #BigFitoftheDay success.
NBC / Getty Images

January 28: Andy Reid

Everyone in Soho dresses like Andy Reid now.
Doug Murray for Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

January 27: YG

YG pays tribute to Kobe.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

January 24: Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign is dressing like an absolute freakin rockstar.
Getty Images

January 23: LeBron James

LeBron might live in LA now, but the kid from Akron knows how to dress for winter.
Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

January 22: Kaia Gerber

Blazer over a hoodie and New Balance 990s? Kaia Gerber has righteous dad style.
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

January 21: G-Dragon

G-Dragon put his own spin on Coco Chanel's famous advice for this #BigFitoftheDay
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

January 17: Bruce Willis

Remember Pizza Rat? Yeah, so does Bruce Willis.
Splash News

January 16: Diplo

Diplo reminds us he looks just as good with clothes on.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

January 15: Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet nails the shopping fit.
Backgrid

January 14: Jared Leto

Jared Leto has perfected the art of dressing like Jared Leto.
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

January 13: Andrew Scott

What's tall, handsome, and red all over? Andrew Scott in the #BigFitoftheDay.
Steve Granitz / Getty Images

January 10: Darius Bazley

Donald Judd, Calvin Klein, Axel Vervoordt—and now, Darius Bazley. The Thunder rookie's #BigFitoftheDay crop top puts him straight into the minimalist hall of fame.
Getty Images

January 9: Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, welcome to the hippie resistance.
Getty Images

January 8: Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese, and Spike Lee

There's no single way to dress like a legend.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

January 7: Brad Pitt

Wearing all neon is merely brave, while wearing neon and earth tones is a truly courageous Brad Pitt.
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

January 6: Will Smith

This is what we call "Big Willie Style."
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

January 3: Brad Pitt

We're pretty sure Brad Pitt is Benjamin Button-ing.
Steve Granitz / Getty Images

January 2: Orlando Bloom

We're calling this Orlando Bloom #BigFitoftheday Après-Ski Freak chic.
Backgrid

Originally Appeared on GQ