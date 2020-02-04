Tim Duncan, Athleisure King

Tim Duncan’s career spanned a period of intense change in the NBA. The league exploded in popularity, the powers that be enforced a dress code, and the league’s stars turned into some of the planet’s most stylish people. Tim Duncan...did not. You could always count on him to show up in what we thought of as
Costco Chic: big khakis, a boxy shirt, and an attitude toward fashion best described as “Why?”
Count us surprised, then, that in retirement—and in his new gig as a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach—Tim Duncan is...flexing? Sure, these aren’t skinny jeans. They aren’t jeans at all, and the fit might be more accurately characterized as athleisure. But, from the ponytailed dreads to the camo shorts, we’ll say it: the big fella looks good!
