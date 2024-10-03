Tim Moore, candidate for US House District 14 in NC, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The Charlotte Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Tim Moore

District/seat: Congressional District 14

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 54

Campaign website: timmoorenc.com

Current occupation: Attorney

Professional experience: Attorney and small business owner

Education: B.A. from the University of North Carolina and J.D. from Oklahoma City University

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. Member of the North Carolina House of Representatives since 2003, Speaker of the North Carolina House since 2015

What would be your top priority if elected?

My top priority is to secure the border. The current administration’s open border policies threaten our national security and allow illegal drugs to enter the county. I will support President Trump and make sure we have the funding in place to close the border once and for all.

How would you describe the state of the economy and what would you do to improve it?

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have wrecked our economy. I would continue the tax cuts of former President Donald Trump, lessen regulations to encourage more fossil fuel development and work to lower the federal corporate income tax rate to zero.

What should Congress do to ensure that it meets its deadline to fund the government?

Congress needs to stop kicking the can down the road, enact a comprehensive two-year federal budget, and learn to live within its means. If we fix our economy, we fix our funding problems.

Will you certify the results of the presidential election?

I am proud of the work we have done on election integrity here in North Carolina, and I wish all other states had similar election systems. Absent serious irregularities or litigation that raises justified questions regarding a particular state’s results, I will vote to certify the results of each state’s election as a member of Congress.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I am a lifelong Republican and agree with our Party’s platform. As Speaker of the House, I have negotiated multiple compromises among our Party members to reach a consensus for the good of the people. I will continue that tradition as a member of Congress.