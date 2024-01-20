Tim Scott endorses Donald Trump amid speculation he could be running mate

Tim Scott was expected to speak with Donald Trump at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire - PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP

Tim Scott, the former presidential candidate, endorsed Donald Trump on Friday amid speculation he is being lined up as a running mate.

The South Carolina senator’s endorsement came as Boris Johnson said that a second Trump term would be “a big win for the world” and celebrated his landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses this week.

“We need a president who sees Americans as one American family. We need Donald Trump,” he said.

“That’s why I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next President of the United States: President Donald Trump.”

Mr Scott, who ran against Mr Trump in the early stages of the race, was expected to speak with the former president at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire.

Although he declined to comment on the rumours, a source told the New York Times he had come to back the former president’s campaign after telling reporters in November he would not endorse a candidate “any time soon”.

Mr Scott is the only black Republican in the Senate, and may help Mr Trump’s campaign win more support among black voters. Polls show support for Joe Biden among ethnic minority voters is drifting, with a fifth of black voters considering voting for Mr Trump if he wins the nomination.

Welcoming his endorsement, Mr Trump said: “Thank you Tim. That’s great. Very, very good man and a very respected man and I appreciate that he came all the way over.”

He added: “We have tremendous numbers of endorsements. They are pouring in right now. But having Tim is very important.”

Some polls put Mr Trump neck-and-neck with Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, which will become the second state to vote on its preferred Republican nominee on Tuesday. Mr Trump won the first vote in Iowa by a landslide, receiving more than half of votes cast.

Mr Scott, who has widespread support among conservative evangelical Christian voters, is under discussion as a possible vice president in Mr Trump’s planned second administration.

He is also formerly a close ally of Ms Haley, and was appointed to the Senate under her governorship of South Carolina in 2012.

The news came as Mr Johnson published an article in the Daily Mail, calling for an end to opposition to Mr Trump from the “global wokerati”.

“Reasonable people can see that Trump is not, actually, a would-be dictator, and they have come to resent what look like legalistic ruses to axe him as a candidate,” Mr Johnson wrote.

Mr Scott decided to endorse Mr Trump after hearing pitches from each of the three remaining contenders for the Republican nomination, including Ms Haley and Ron DeSantis, the New York Times reported.

Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and fellow senator in South Carolina, is understood to have argued for the former president, while Ms Haley made her own representations.

Potential running mate

Mr Trump sparked frenzied speculation over his potential running mate after telling a town hall event in Iowa that he had already chosen a person, but refusing to name them.

Others in contention are thought to be Kristi Noem and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governors of South Dakota and Arkansas, and Elise Stefanik, a high-profile Republican representative from New York.

Mr Trump’s allies have talked down earlier speculation that he could choose Ms Haley, his former UN ambassador, as a running mate, while Melania Trump is understood to have pushed for him to choose Tucker Carlson, a conservative media personality.

Mr Scott’s endorsement is likely to have an impact on the primary race in South Carolina, which will vote next month. He has a 78 per cent favourability rating in the state, polls show.