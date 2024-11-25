Tim Spector: What we’ve learnt from Covid five years on

Prof Tim Spector first heard about Covid almost exactly five years ago - Dale Cherry for The Telegraph

Covid first crossed my radar at the end of 2019, nearly five years ago exactly, while I was at a conference in London. To my surprise, a colleague shared that her spouse, a virologist, was very worried over an outbreak of pneumonia-like illness in central China. I said that, surely, this is just some sort of Asian flu that will burn itself out, as is usually the case with these reports. But she assured me that no – this was going to be really, really serious.

That was my early warning. At the start of 2020, my colleagues and I became increasingly nervous about the situation, and then concerned, over the UK’s wishful thinking approach of hoping that the virus would just go away. Then, as we all know, in mid-March, s--- hit the fan and we were put into lockdown.

Five years on, it’s clear that we’ve got a lot to learn. There’s maybe a 50/50 chance that we’ll see another pandemic in our lifetime. No one knows what will cause it but, at the moment, avian flu seems to be the top contender, (closely followed by Mpox). Bird flu has been bubbling away in the background, killing off a huge number of chickens each year, and could easily mutate to infect people. These are the lessons we should learn for next time.

Human error can cause pandemics

The most likely scenario, in my view, is that the pandemic was the result of an unfortunate and accidental lab leak. I’ve not shared my stance on the human error origins of Covid before, as the topic has been too hot to discuss publicly and conflated with wild conspiracy theories that could hinder science.

However, I was always suspicious that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was researching the infectiousness of coronaviruses, was just a few miles away from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where the outbreak in raccoon dogs supposedly began.

The lesson to learn is that we should tighten up controls for labs that are working with dangerous viruses, to prevent another pandemic. It’s as risky as working with bioweapons, nerve gas toxins or nuclear energy. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue research but it should be treated with the same stringent checks all over the world.

More hospital beds could have prevented lockdowns

We had little option of going into lockdown in the first wave of the pandemic. If we hadn’t, we would have had bodies piling up outside hospitals. Anything we could do to delay or spread out cases was the only way that the NHS could have coped.

But I don’t think subsequent lockdowns were beneficial. Each time we faced a new wave of infection, the public was already changing their behaviour to reduce their risk of catching Covid before lockdowns were imposed. Other countries with far better resourced hospitals, such as Sweden, didn’t go into lockdown and survived quite well. Investing in well funded healthcare and social care is needed not just for current issues but also for public health emergencies.

So we do need to have some spare capacity in our hospitals to deal with future pandemics. As it stands, we’re running on full capacity all of the time and we have one of the lowest number of intensive therapy unit beds per person.

Data can prevent unnecessary restrictions

Zoe is now known for its gut health test and personalised nutrition advice, but during the pandemic we pivoted to help the Covid response.

We created an app that was used by four million people who reported how they were feeling each day – revealing areas that were infection hotspots, as well as identifying a range of symptoms of the virus. It meant that we were the first to formalise that a change to taste or smell was a Covid symptom, which the Government ignored for two months.

At the time, the Government refused to endorse our app, saying that people would confuse it with their own version which never delivered. They also told us that no one over 60 was going to use our app because they were too old. That was also complete nonsense.

Tools like our app should have been relied on more to help inform people about symptoms, as well as what was going on in their local area to make informed choices, especially when testing was flawed. This could have saved the country billions as well as many lives. You don’t need nation-wide restrictions when some areas are at low-risk. That’s what we should learn for next time.

Shutting schools was a mistake

Clearly, we got nearly everything about children and Covid wrong. We didn’t realise the harm that school closures would do to kids – through mental health issues and delayed education – in order to slightly reduce the infection risk to their grandparents.

School closures didn’t even do a very good job at protecting the grandparents. These viruses will always find their way to anyone who is not completely isolating.

Next time, we ought to personalise restrictions based on the risk to different groups. It’s a tough choice to make but it’s what we need to do to be able to keep the vulnerable, such as elderly adults, safe in isolation, while letting children continue with their lives. We need to say to grandparents that we’re not going to stop children’s education and we can’t necessarily protect you – if you’re worried, you have the agency to isolate yourself.

What we eat dictates our infection risk

A big part of the reason the UK took such a big hit during Covid – in terms of infections and fatalities – was due to the nation’s poor diet. We published a study which showed that diet quality was one of the major predictors of the severity of Covid infection and death. We can do something about that – starting now.

If you eat more fruit, veg and fermented foods and less ultra-processed rubbish, you’ll be better at fighting off a whole host of infections, including Covid, colds and whatever the next pandemic might be. You may still catch them but you’ll have a better fighting chance because our diet, gut health and immune system are linked.

People who eat a poor diet and are overweight or obese face a double-whammy risk from infection. Acting to improve your diet and maintain a healthy weight is a worthy investment for us all; Covid confirmed that. Don’t be complacent if you’re obese. If you’re eligible for Ozempic or Wegovy, take these life-saving drugs, even if you have to go private to do so.

The next time a pandemic comes, don’t depend on the Government to have all the answers because they won’t. Take action to improve your health. That’s your best protection.