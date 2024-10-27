Tim Walz addresses Native American voters in Window Rock
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
The coaching icon questioned the GOP nominee's character and asked if people would want their "kids to act like he does."
Sen. Tammy Baldwin seemed to be in a comfortable spot in August.
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.
CNN’s Hadas Gold reports on the growing anger inside the Washington Post newsroom after the publication’s owner, Jeff Bezos, decided to kill a draft that was written to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
"I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”
After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.
Despite the polls, Allan Lichtman stands by his prediction from September that Harris will beat Trump
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with the New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secretive military base southeast of the Iranian capital that experts in the past have linked to Tehran's onetime nuclear weapons program and at another base tied to its ballistic missile program, satellite photos analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show.
With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk." To witness Trump as the Nov. 5 election approaches and his race against Vice President Harris nears its end is to watch a candidate almost fully unbound.
From the violent Shays Rebellion to the Jan. 6 insurrection, American democracy has been tested several times. | Opinion
Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's bid to become governor of Indiana seemed fairly straightforward until he got the running mate he didn't want: a pastor and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who finessed his way onto next month's ballot. Micah Beckwith, a podcaster from the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville, where he leads Life Church, secured enough delegate support to upend the lieutenant governor nomination process at this year's state GOP convention and become Braun's running mate.
The Ohio senator's reaction arrives days after another person wearing pro-Trump merchandise was arrested for allegedly punching an elderly election worker.
The petition explains that signers favor the constitutional rights to free speech and bearing firearms.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia's defence ministry was working on different ways to respond if the United States and its NATO allies help Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range Western missiles. The 2-1/2-year-old Ukraine war has triggered the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War, and Russian officials say the war is now entering its most dangerous phase. Russia has been signalling to the United States and its allies for weeks that if they give permission to Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles, then Moscow will consider it a major escalation.
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance dismisses warnings about a potential Donald Trump second term in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Watch the full interview on “State of the Union” on Sunday at 9 AM ET.