Tim Walz addresses Native American voters in Window Rock

Reuters

With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk." To witness Trump as the Nov. 5 election approaches and his race against Vice President Harris nears its end is to watch a candidate almost fully unbound.