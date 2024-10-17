Tim Walz, Bill Clinton are in NC today. Live updates on their visit to Durham.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
·2 min read

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton come to Durham today for the first day of early voting in North Carolina. And Clinton will be back in the Triangle on Sunday for what the campaign calls a block party in Raleigh.

The latest Quinnipiac University Poll, released Wednesday, shows Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris with just a 2-point lead over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump among likely North Carolina voters. The slim margin makes the race “too close to call,” according to pollsters.

This will be Walz’s third campaign visit to North Carolina as Harris’ running mate, with the first two in Asheville and Raleigh. After the Durham event, Walz is scheduled to campaign later Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz smiles during a visit to a campaign office with Gov. Roy Cooper in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
Also in Durham on Thursday, but not part of the campaign event, is Hillary Clinton for a long-scheduled event at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Author John Grisham will talk with Clinton on stage about a wide range of topics. Clinton was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016 and former secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York.

According to the campaign, Walz will talk to North Carolinians “about the choice in this election between Vice President Harris’ vision for a new way forward that finally turns the page on Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda, protects our rights and freedoms, and builds economic opportunity for all Americans.”

Bill Clinton will move on to a Harris-Walz campaign bus tour of Eastern North Carolina, with stops on Friday and Saturday in Wilmington, Fayetteville, Wilson and Greenville. On Sunday, he’ll be at a get-out-the-vote event in Rocky Mount with Nash County Democrats, then come to Raleigh.

The Raleigh event on Sunday, with no location or time announced yet, will be a block party with local Democratic leaders.

Former President Bill Clinton, left, talks U.S. Team coach Davis Love III during the second round of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, September 23, 2022.
